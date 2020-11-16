Owatonna expected to be in this position, just not under these circumstances.
The top-seeded Huskies will get their shot at clinching a fifth straight Section 1AAAAA championship Tuesday when they play second-seeded Rochester Mayo at Owatonna High School at 7 p.m.
“It’s kind of different because we normally have multiple playoff games,” senior tailback/defensive back Zach Stransky said. “We wish we could have more games to play but it’s nicer knowing it’s our last game. I really like being able to know it’s our last practice, our last game. We can kind of prepare knowing it’s our last one.”
Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams pointed out that only three other teams have ended their season with a win and this version of the Huskies has the same chance in a most unusual season.
“It’s been a good, crisp week of practice because of that, because they know this is it,” Williams said. “There’s nothing to save it for.”
It’ll be the last game for 22 Owatonna seniors, some of whom played on the 2018 state championship team. They entered their varsity careers with high expectations as usual.
“We just kind of try to do our best to keep the tradition going,” Strasky said.
The final home game will also give the Huskies a chance to make up for a 35-14 loss to Mankato West the last time they played at Owatonna High School.
“We always thought the last game was going to be that Mankato West game,” senior tight end/outside linebacker Connor Budach said. “It’s never fun to have your last home game end on a loss. Hopefully we get a second chance and bring this one home.”
The No. 10-ranked Huskies (4-2, 4-1 Big Southeast Red) won all four games against section opponents this season, including a 35-28 season-opening win over the Spartans (4-2, 2-2 Big Southeast Red) in Owatonna.
Rochester Mayo lost 41-17 to No. 3-ranked Mankato West in its other loss of the season. The Spartans closed out the season with a 48-23 win over Mankato East and a 17-13 win over Byron.
In the regular season meeting between Owatonna and Rochester Mayo, the Huskies stopped the Spartans with 14 seconds to play on a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line to preserve the 35-28 regular season victory.
Owatonna quarterback Brayden Truelson completed 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards and three total touchdowns, two rushing and one passing as the Huskies held a 21-7 lead at one point in the second quarter. Payton Beyer caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Tanner Hall rushed for a team-high 79 yards.
The Huskies will have to contend against Rochester Mayo junior quarterback Bennett Ellsworth, who has completed nearly 60 percent of his passes this season. Ellsworth has thrown for 1,328 yards with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Ellsworth threw for 274 yards on 18 of 33 passing with one touchdown in the regular season meeting with Owatonna.
Cayden Holcomb leads the team with 29 receptions and 475 yards receiving but Ellsworth likes to spread the ball out. Three other receivers have 10 or more receptions.
DeMonte Simmons leads the team in rushing with 574 yards and nine touchdowns. Simmons ran for two touchdowns against the Huskies but they limited him to 36 yards for the game.
The Spartans haven’t won a section title since 1997 and are coached by Donny Holcomb, who took over in 2012 after three years as the team’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Holcomb spent six seasons as an assistant coach with Rochester Technical and Community College.
No doubt, Owatonna is savoring the chance to play one last game at home this season.
“Just to have the chance to end on a win and have it on our home field is super cool,” Stransky said.