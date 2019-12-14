BRAINERD — Squaring off against some of the best competition in the state, the Owatonna gymnastics team posted a solid 137.25 and finished in fifth place of eight teams at the Brainerd Invite on Saturday.
“I thought the girls did an excellent job stepping up to some tough competition and giving it their best effort today,” Owatonna coach Evan Moe said. “I think for having a pretty mediocre bar rotation, a 137.25 was an excellent score, anchored by that great beam rotation. We had a couple of small mental errors that help us out of that 140 range, but I’m confident that we’ll be able to hit it this week”
Lindsay Bangs paced the Huskies with a third place finish in the all-around. Buoyed by three top 10 finishes —including a fourth-place score of 9.25 on the uneven bars — the junior finished with 36.25 points, just barely behind Ashley Goodlund’s 36.6. Jackson Hegg of Detroit Lakes finished atop the individual standings with a 37.05.
Owatonna’s Halle Theis ended 11th in the all-around with a steady score of 34.4, highlighted by a 10th-place finish on the always-challenging balance beam. Bangs finished tied with Halle in the event at 8.95 while teammate Kaitlyn Cobban led the way in sixth place with a 9.1. Overall, Owatonna stuck 7 of 8 routines in the exercise.
Theis recorded an 8.35 on the bars (13th), an 8.6 (21st) on the vault and a 8.5 (22nd) on the floor.
Brainerd invite
Team scores: 1. Lakeville North 142.7; 2. Big Lake 141.55; 3. Brainerd 141.05; 4. Melrose 140.4; 5. Owatonna 137.25; 6. Detroit Lakes 137.1; 7. Lakeville South 133.3; 8. Moorhead 121.25
Owatonna top results: Beam—6. Kaitlyn Cobban 9.1; 10. Halle Theis 8.95; 10. Lindsay Bangs 8.95. Bars—4. Bangs 9.25; 13. Theis 8.35. Vault—7. Bangs 9.25; 21. Theis. Floor exercise—13. Bangs 8.8; 13. Cobban 8.8; 19. Madeline Koslosky 8.6; 22. Theis 8.5. All-around—3. Bangs 36.25; 11. Theis 34.4