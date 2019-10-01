MEDFORD — Things haven't been easy lately for the Medford volleyball team, and a matchup against one of the state’s truly elite teams was probably the last thing the Tigers wanted to see on Monday night.
Medford, though, didn't back down against top-ranked Stewartville. Instead, the Tigers took their lumps, fended off a shutout with an impressive performance in the third set before ultimately succumbing, 3-1 (25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13), in a nonconference contest.
“I was very happy with the girls’ performance tonight against a great team,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “I wish the scores told more of the story of how well we played.”
Emma Kniefel manufactured one of her finest performances of the season, smashing 13 kills while picking 13 digs. Morgan Langeslag dished out 27 assists and Izzy Reuvers paced the defense with 18 digs.
Medford, which is 1-5 in its previous six matches, plays again on Thursday against rival Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville 3, Medford 1 (25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13)
Medford leaders: Emma Kniefel (13 kills, 13 digs), Kinsey Cronin (8 kills), Izzy Reuvers (7 kills, 18 digs), Morgan Langeslag (27 assists, 24 digs), Kiley Nihart (17 digs)