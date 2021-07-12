The Owatonna VFW baseball team is officially rolling.
Since dropping their ninth game of the season in late June against Waseca, Owatonna has rattled off five straight wins against Byron, Winona, Rochester Century (twice) and Rochester John Marshall to improve their record to 16-9 as they enter the playoffs. Owatonna has combined good pitching and defense with elite offense over their last five contests, in which they have outscored their opponents 48-18.
The Huskies received significant contributions at the plate from many athletes during their hot streak. Over the last five games, Mitch Seykora is 4-for-10 with two doubles and three RBI; Chris Homuth is 5-for-9 with a double and RBI; Michael Reinardy is 3-for-12 with a double and four RBI; and Kevin Helget is 2-for-4 with two doubles, two run scored and four RBI.
They’ve also witnessed fantastic pitching performances from multiple players. Reinardy tossed a quality game against Byron by throwing four and one-third innings, striking out three and allowing only two earned runs; Homuth threw a complete game against Winona, striking out three and allowing one earned run; Noah Truelson earned a win against Century by throwing four and two-thirds of scoreless baseball in relief and struck out seven batters; Helget also picked up a win against Century by striking out four batters and not allowing a single earned run in four innings; and Addison Andrix pitched a complete game against John Marshall and registered seven strikeouts.
Owatonna will begin post-season play at Dartts Field on Saturday morning against an opponent that has yet to be determined. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.
LAST FIVE GAMES
July 7 — Owatonna 5, Byron 3
July 9 — Owatonna 5, Winona 1
July 10 — Owatonna 10, Century 4
July 10 — Owatonna 16, Century 8
July 11 — Owatonna 12, John Marshall 2