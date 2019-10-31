'IT CRUSHED ME': Eight months devastating knee injury, Noeldner makes return for top-ranked Huskies

Isaiah Noeldner thought everything was going to be OK.
It had been a few days since he sustained a knee injury in a late-season wrestling match against Austin and Noeldner was told that he shouldn’t be out for more than six weeks. He would be perfectly healthy for the start of track and field and ready to hit the weights as he prepared for his final season on the gridiron.
Long-time Owatonna athletic trainer, TC Carlyle, examined the knee and — similar to the initial diagnosis given by the on-site trainer — explained that he had likely torn his meniscus or lateral collateral ligament. Noeldner, though, was told that an MRI would be a good idea, just to make it wasn’t anything more serious and to help pin-point the exact nature of the injury. He had everything taken care of within the next 24 hours and remained upbeat as he waited for the results.
A couple days later while at school, his phone buzzed with a text message from his mom saying that they needed talk when he got home. He thought that was a little strange, but didn’t think much of it at the time. I mean, he had been walking OK and even wrestled a second match directly after the initial injury.
Almost as soon as he walked through the door, he could tell something was off. The two sat down and the words “crushed” him as his mother explained the official discovery from the MRI.
Torn ACL.
“I could see her welling up right away, so I knew it probably was going to be bad,” Noeldner said. “When she told me, it crushed me. I was devastated.”
Just like that, Noeldner had gone from feeling slightly disappointed he wasn’t going to be able to help his wrestling team during the section tournament to being forced to accept the distressing reality that his football career might just be over, not to mention his projected recovery timetable increased from less than two months to more than half a year.
Noeldner, though, wasn’t going to allow the negativity creep into his head. He saw a long path in front of him, and instead of being intimidated and apprehensive, he became hyper-focused. Within days of his surgery in early February, he started a countdown in his head to the mid-August preseason football practices.
Oh, and he got right to work.
“For at least a couple of weeks I had to accept that this was happening and this was going to be a long process and this wasn't something that is going to happen overnight. I needed to work for this,” Noeldner said after practice on Tuesday. “I actually did the math right away from the surgery and was like: ‘alright, if I am done in six months, I will be good by August and I will be there for two-a-days.’”
Naturally, the first few sessions of the rehabilitation process were the hardest to deal with for the active, three-sport athlete. Noeldner had gone from squatting hundreds of pounds and flipping 275-pound heavyweights onto their backs to not even being able to lift his leg.
“That was something that was hard to see because going from squatting with big dudes in the weight room to not being able to lift my own leg was really tough to swallow,” he said. “It’s not a good feeling.”
Noeldner took the short trip north to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan for his weekly sessions and said there were “little victories” along the way that helped him stay motivated and keep his spirits up. He walked much earlier than expected and was given positive feedback from the entire staff during each step of the process.
“They kept telling me that my progress was going really well and that I have more muscle mass than most people,” Noeldner said. “But it is still a hard injury to heal up from.”
Within a couple of months, Noeldner graduated from simple dumbbell squats to deadlifts and eventually back-squats. Throughout the entire process, he maintained his upper-body strength and eventually began simple cardio work on the elliptical and stationary bike. The well-built, 6-foot offensive lineman went from roughly 225 pounds in the winter to just over 245 by the middle of the summer.
When football rolled around, though, Noeldner still hadn’t been cleared for practice and had no choice but to continue to dedicate himself to his daily routine and be there for his teammates that had elected him one of the four team captains. He thought he would be good-to-go by the middle of the regular season, but, again, hadn’t received the clearance from the rehabilitation staff in conjunction with his surgeon.
Once again, Noeldner saw a challenge and faced it the only way he knew how: Head-on.
“It was definitely harder for me because I thought I would be out there (by the beginning of October) but I just did what I could at that time and didn’t focus on the negative and what wasn’t happening,” Noeldner said.
Throughout the entire recovery process, Noeldner felt an overwhelming sense of support from not only his immediate family — which includes a pair of older brothers that both played for Owatonna in the last six years — and the tight-knit community, but also his teammates.
Specifically, the “Blue Collar” boys of the offensive line.
“They absolutely helped me,” Noeldner said of his fellow offensive linemen. “They were always telling me that they can’t wait to have me back and they were always asking about updates and how everything was going. It really helped because it does feel like a little family.”
Noeldner was eventually partially cleared for a moderate level of contact during practice in late September and despite not playing, suited up for the first time in almost a calendar year when Owatonna hosted state-ranked Mankato West on Oct. 4.
Three weeks later, the day finally came.
After dressing for the final two games of the regular season and not taking the field, Noeldner trotted out with the first-team offense with 7 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter against Rochester John Marshall last Saturday night, snapping the ball to Sol Havelka and helping pave the way for a drive that included eight plays — all on the ground — and was capped with a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Tanner Hall.
Noeldner would see another series in the third quarter and was on the field when the students section began chanting “We love Noeldner!” as part of a packed house at the OHS stadium. It’s moments like these where the humble senior is reminded of how blessed he is to be a part of such a devoted community and supportive family, the one with — and without — pads.
“It just shows the insane support of this community,” Noeldner said. “I never felt like I was a public figure but my mom would come home and tell me she saw someone at the grocery store and they asked how I was doing. I mean, this community is insanely supportive of everything we do. We are very blessed.”
Added OHS coach Jeff Williams: “He’s very bright and tremendously humble. He doesn’t know how good he is and nor does he care. He just goes out and does his thing and all the kids love him. There’s not one thing that I have seen in his persona that is something to dislike. He’s just a great all-around kid.”
Moving forward, Noeldner said he's further along mentally than physically, but continues to get back into "football shape" as his practice routine ramps up.
Mentally, he said it's almost like riding a bike.
"I feel like mentally I am definitely there," he said. "I haven’t dropped off at all. Physically, the legs need some work. The bulk hasn’t dropped off, but the strength has a little and that’s something I need to focus on the weekends. I'm feeling good, though."