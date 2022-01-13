Game: Owatonna Huskies (7-2) vs. Catholic Memorial Crusaders (8-3) in the Midwest Players Classic, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, La Crosse Center.
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off one of their greatest offensive performances in school history after defeating Faribault 101-46. The Crusaders — ranked No. 3 in Wisconsin’s Division 3 — dropped their third game of the season in a 61-50 loss to DeForest.
1. Make sure Dushek is at 100 percent.
When the Huskies took on Park of Cottage Grove in the Rochester Hoops Challenge last weekend, senior forward Evan Dushek tweaked his ankle in their eventual 58-52 overtime loss. When Owatonna hosted Faribault a few days later, Dushek didn’t dress for the Huskies and supported the 101-point outing from the bench alongside coaches and teammates. While the injury is not serious and the Huskies played it safe by resting him, getting its senior forward back in the lineup is huge for Owatonna.
“We just decided to try to rest him and get him healthy this week. He maybe could’ve played, but it was still kind of tender and sore, so we let him sit tonight and we’ll evaluate tomorrow,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said about Dushek following the win over Faribault.
The 6-foot-6-inch forward is one of the leading scorers and the top rebounder for the Huskies at 16.1 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game. Taking away the Park game where he suffered the minor ankle injury and recorded only four points and six rebounds, he averages nearly 18 points per game and 13.3 rebounds per game. Catholic’s leading scorers and rebounders are juniors Bennett McCormick (15.0 PPG and 5.2 RPG) and Braden McGlothlin (10.3 PPG and 6.1 RPG), according to stats from Wisconsin Sports Network.
2. Keep riding the wave of momentum.
With Thursday night’s Big 9 matchup against Rochester John Marshall postponed until February, Owatonna has some unexpected time off before Saturday’s game. If Owatonna can carry Tuesday’s shooting performance into Wisconsin, there’s little any team can do in defense. Faribault even shot 52.9% from the floor and 45.5% from three in Owatonna’s 55-point win.
They’ll have to match up against a Crusaders team that plays a Friday night game against Waukesha West, which is near the bottom of their conference standings. On one hand, the Huskies may face a team that’s riding its own wave of momentum. On the other hand, they’ll come into the game as the fresher of the two teams.
3. Susceptible to losses away from home.
Combine the Huskies and the Crusaders for a moment and the two teams combine for a 15-5 record with all five losses away from their respective home courts. Owatonna’s two losses came from Robbinsdale Armstrong (63-61) at Concordia-St. Paul as a part of the Capitol City Classic and against Park of Cottage Grove (58-52/OT) in the Rochester Hoops Challenge. Catholic Memorial dropped an early season road game against Arrowhead (77-46), another road game against Mukwonago (69-67) in mid-December and most recently at Waunakee High School against DeForest (61-50).
Both teams are perfect when it comes to home games with the Huskies sitting at a 4-0 home record and the Crusaders still at a 3-0 home record. For Saturday’s game, both teams have to make the trip to La Crosse and play in a neutral environment. Both of Owatonna’s losses this season have come in neutral site games, whereas Catholic holds a 3-1 record in neutral site games. A large part of Owatonna’s neutral site mishaps is due to the sharp increase in competition, with Robbinsdale Armstrong ranked No. 18 in Class 4A and Park at No. 16 in Class 4A. Saturday, the Huskies have another opportunity for a neutral site win against a ranked team, albeit one that resides in Wisconsion.