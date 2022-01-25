...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 4
Owatonna eighth grader Adelynn Johnson (middle) perfors with her teammates during Owatonna's high kick routine at the Big 9 Championships. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
When the Owatonna dance team stepped into their fifth ever season of competition, head coach Nikki Burgmaier set one big goal for themselves: finish top four at the Big 9 Conference championships.
Saturday afternoon inside Faribault High School and up against long-established dance programs like Austin and Faribault, the Huskies achieved their day one goal.
One of the biggest highlights for Owatonna was its jazz team, which strung together one of its best performances in its short history. The Huskies finished in fourth place out of the eight teams after finishing with 16 ranking points.
“We did really good," Burgmaier said. "We set a goal at the beginning of the season to get fourth overall and we did. We had our best jazz performance we’ve ever had in the history of our Owatonna jazz team, so that was really, really exciting."
Austin (11.5) in third, Faribault (8.5) in second and Rochester Century (4) in first were the only teams to finish ahead of Owatonna in jazz.
The mission to nab a top four overall placement was cemented with the high kick team's performance that also earned fourth place with 16 ranking points.
Rochester Century (12) in third, Faribault (8) in second and Austin (4) in first placed ahead of the Huskies.
Considering the youth of Owatonna's dance program, its performance Saturday has instilled a large dose of excitement.
“It was really exciting, we had a lot of feedback from other teams saying it’s incredible how much we’ve grown just from year one to now seeing teams say ‘we’re nervous, you’re getting there,’” Burgmaier said.
The Huskies have plenty of youth throughout their jazz and high kick teams, which is already paving the way for a very bright future.
But the next step for Owatonna is to continue to build up the foundation of the program and introduce the high school dance team to the younger kids that may eventually help the Huskies claim their first conference championship.
Now that top four in the conference has been achieved, they’re ready to continue raising the bar.
“This summer, we’re hoping to include a sixth and seventh grade program just for the summer to start growing and seeing that our sixth and seventh graders understand what dance team is versus studio, then hopefully next year we’ll be top three,” Burgmaier said.