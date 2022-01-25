Anela Grubish (Owatonna Dance)

Freshman Anela Grubish performs in Owatonna's jazz routine. The Huskies' jazz team saw their best performance in its five years of history. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

When the Owatonna dance team stepped into their fifth ever season of competition, head coach Nikki Burgmaier set one big goal for themselves: finish top four at the Big 9 Conference championships.

Saturday afternoon inside Faribault High School and up against long-established dance programs like Austin and Faribault, the Huskies achieved their day one goal.

Jocie Hendricks (Owatonna Dance)

Owatonna junior Jocie Hendricks performs a kick during the Huskies' high kick routine. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

One of the biggest highlights for Owatonna was its jazz team, which strung together one of its best performances in its short history. The Huskies finished in fourth place out of the eight teams after finishing with 16 ranking points.

“We did really good," Burgmaier said. "We set a goal at the beginning of the season to get fourth overall and we did. We had our best jazz performance we’ve ever had in the history of our Owatonna jazz team, so that was really, really exciting."

Austin (11.5) in third, Faribault (8.5) in second and Rochester Century (4) in first were the only teams to finish ahead of Owatonna in jazz.

The mission to nab a top four overall placement was cemented with the high kick team's performance that also earned fourth place with 16 ranking points.

Kennedy Katzung (Owatonna Dance)

Owatonna freshman Kennedy Katzung jumps during the Huskies' high kick routine. They finished in the fourth place. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

Rochester Century (12) in third, Faribault (8) in second and Austin (4) in first placed ahead of the Huskies.

Considering the youth of Owatonna's dance program, its performance Saturday has instilled a large dose of excitement.

“It was really exciting, we had a lot of feedback from other teams saying it’s incredible how much we’ve grown just from year one to now seeing teams say ‘we’re nervous, you’re getting there,’” Burgmaier said.

The Huskies have plenty of youth throughout their jazz and high kick teams, which is already paving the way for a very bright future.

Adelynn Johnson (Owatonna Dance)

Owatonna eighth grader Adelynn Johnson (middle) perfors with her teammates during Owatonna's high kick routine at the Big 9 Championships. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

But the next step for Owatonna is to continue to build up the foundation of the program and introduce the high school dance team to the younger kids that may eventually help the Huskies claim their first conference championship.

Now that top four in the conference has been achieved, they’re ready to continue raising the bar.

“This summer, we’re hoping to include a sixth and seventh grade program just for the summer to start growing and seeing that our sixth and seventh graders understand what dance team is versus studio, then hopefully next year we’ll be top three,” Burgmaier said.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments