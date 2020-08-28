The placards that display Owatonna High School swimming and diving records hanging on the walls above the pool might need to be switched to erasable whiteboards in any event that Logan Norrid decides to participate.
It would probably just be easier that way.
Adding another two historical marks to her personal ledger, Norrid established new OHS standards in 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breastroke on Thursday night, giving her four school records overall — all of which have been attained in the 10 months. In 2019, she posted the program’s fastest times in the 100-yard butterfly (57.68) and the 200-yard IM (2:10).
“It was an exciting meet,” OHS head coach Isaiah Fuller said of the Owatonna’s loss to Rochester John Marshall. “The girls did a great job and Logan swam very, very well with no visiting team (in the building).”
Thursday’s event was the first of what will be nine “virtual” meets for the Huskies this season over the next five weeks. Place-winners will be decided by contrasting times between teams competing at their respective facilities, in some cases almost 100 miles apart. This format was initiated by the Minnesota State High School League and implemented to reduce physical contact between student-athletes as the state continues to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking the pool in the second event of the competition, Norrid glided through the water surrounded only by her teammates and clocked a 2:01.58 in the 200 freestyle, surpassing the previous high mark of 2:01.89 set by Mattie Shaver in 2014. Roughly an hour later, the OHS sophomore posted a 1:06.78 in the 100 breastroke and shattered the old record of 1:08.48 by almost two seconds.
The Huskies, though, simply couldn’t counter the Rockets’ formidable depth and lost by a final tally of 124-62. In any other year, the meet would have transitioned into an exhibition once John Marshall had established an insurmountable lead, but due to the virtual format, that was not possible on Thursday.
“The score is a lot higher than normal,” Fuller said “That’s because usually coaches will exhibition when they know they’ve won, but we don’t have that option (this season).”
Aside from Norrid’s two individual blue ribbons, Owatonna also finished atop the leadership in diving and posted the fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Owatonna’s Jayna Martin out-scored a pair of Rockets divers with a 163.27 for top honors and defeated second place Sheyann Bertschinger by more than 10 points.
In the 200 relay, Norrid led off for the Huskies and helped set the pace for Owatonna’s first place time of 1:54.64. She was followed directly by Anna Youngquist, Claire Heyne and Laken Meier. The Huskies bested the Rockets by almost four seconds.
Individually, Meier registered the second-fastest time in the 500 freestyle (27.57) and the 100 butterfly (1:10.13). She also teamed up with Vanessa Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Wasieleski and Norrid to form the 400-yard freestyle squad that ended in second with a 4:22.84.
Owatonna’s next meet is slated for Monday against Mankato West at 5 p.m.