Since I started working at the Owatonna People’s Press as a part-time sports journalist eight years ago (has it really been that long?), I’ve had the opportunity to witness the careers of some extraordinary student-athletes.
I was there for Andrew Stelter’s dominant final season at OHS in 2013 and missed exactly one game in Jason Williamson’s record-setting career, which, ironically, came in Week 1 of the 2018 season in a game he touched the ball exactly three times as he eased back into shape following a leg injury roughly four months prior.
I was in attendance for Peyton Robb’s four state championship wrestling matches in St. Paul and enjoyed a similar angle mat-side for both of Brandon Moen’s Class AAA titles. I had the pleasure of watching Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer, Syd Schultz, develop from a talented, yet extremely raw freshman to a polished, college-bound senior.
In the greater coverage area, I was around for the final year-and-a-half of Carlie Wagner’s tenure at NRHEG and can remember when Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen and Medford’s Willie VonRuden were just a pair of skinny underclassman trying fit in amongst the “big boys” before ultimately fastening two of the most notable multi-sport careers in the four-school coverage area over the last 15-20 years.
It could also be argued that many of the aforementioned individuals are currently considered the best to ever play their “main” sport at their respective institutions. I mean, NRHEG — and all of southern Minnesota for that matter — hadn’t seen a girls basketball player like Wagner before she burst onto the scene in 2011 and Williamson redefined the standard of what a Minnesota “big school” running back could accomplish at the high school level during his dazzling three years as a starter that included more than 7,000 rushing yards, 100 touchdowns and two state championships.
However, I could take what I’ve seen over the last eight years and remain the sports editor at the People’s Press for for another three decades, and will likely retire still not having witnessed the greatest athlete to ever play high school sports in Steele County.
And that’s because I never had a chance to see Noel Jenke.
If for some reason you’ve never heard of him, go read the two articles published at SouthernMinn.com last week, take a few moments to process everything and get back to reading this column.
If you’ve done that, welcome back.
If you’re the remaining 99%, I apologize for the momentary lapse and will get right to the point: Noel Jenke is the type of individual who deserves to have an athletic award named in his honor, if not a complete bronze statue erected outside the new OHS stadium when it’s completed in the next 3-4 years.
He’s just that type of athlete. But more importantly, he’s just that type of human being.
Apparently — and I only use that the word apparently because I never actually met him — Jenke was as kind, warm and generous as he was fast, strong and athletic.
A day after I published an article notifying the public of his passing at the age of 73, I received multiple emails from those in the community explaining how his athletic accomplishments were only equaled by his character.
One message from an extended family noted that he “personified all the best of humanity” and was a “hero to many kids.” This person also referred to him as a “Renaissance Man” and used words like empathetic, courteous and loving to describe the 1965 OHS graduate.
I also communicated with his eldest son, Joe, through a series of emails and spoke over the phone with his longtime friend Mark Kristo as well as the man who has written every OHS Hall-of-Fame plaque since 1996, Jeff Williams.
Joe Jenke wrote that his dad was “very, very humble” and rarely talked about his athletic accomplishments. He also mentioned he never felt even the slightest modicum of pressure to succeed in athletics, and that’s saying a lot considering his father is one of an ultra-rare group of people on the entire planet that has played professionally in two different sports and was listed as the second-greatest athlete to wear the maroon and gold at the University of Minnesota.
What struck me the most about the conversations I had with Kristo and Williams was the manner in which both spoke about the amount of respect they had for Noel Jenke. Both have achieved a great deal of athletic success in their own right — Kristo being named on of the top 50 hockey players at Bemidji State University and Williams having won three state football championships — and came across genuinely humbled just to have called the him a friend.
“He was humble and kept private,” Kristo said. “But if you asked him the right questions at the right time about something in sports, he would have the most unbelievable stories, and I feel blessed that I was able to further our relationship. There were so many things we would talk about and he would ask about my son and my family, and that’s how he’d start the conversation.”
Naturally, I had heard of Jenke and was aware that he was an inaugural member of the Owatonna HOF and the most recent athlete from the school to play in the NFL, but was naïve to his exploits as a baseball, hockey and basketball player. In an effort to avoid rehashing my most recent feature story from Saturday, I won’t list all of his heralded accomplishments again, but will admit that his remarkable three-sport career with the Gophers — which included multiple years as a starter in football and hockey and a one spectacular season on the baseball team — wasn’t something I knew much about.
“The Owatonna Hall-of-Fame has been around for 25 years,” Williams said. “Some plaques are easier to write than others. Sometimes you have to include a lot of stats to clarify why this person deserves to be in the Hall. But Noel Jenke was one of the two easiest plaques I’ve ever written. In my mind, there is the Hall-of-Fame, and then there is that private group of just a few that are sort of in their own tier. Noel is at the top of that list.”
Recently, I have come to respect the rich history of Owatonna High School athletics to an even greater level through my research into the first ever Teams of Distinction — and the 1990 boys basketball retrospective before that — and can confidently say I’m better for it. It’s offered context and perspective to my writing and allowed me to reflect on some of the awesome experiences I’ve had while working in this community.
But the fact that it took this long for me to fully-grasp what Jenke meant to the OHS and the University of Minnesota athletics departments is on me. It never should have taken his untimely passing for me to appreciate what he accomplished. In the last week, several people asked if I ever met him, and it pained me every time to say “no.”
I’ll end with this:
If you’re, say — under the age of 25 and your knowledge of Owatonna athletics stops before the mascot change in the mid-1990s, ask around. Talk to someone who was there when Jenke was dominating the Big Ten Conference in two different sports.
Find a teacher, a coach, a family friend — it doesn’t really matter — and ask them about the time when he earned Parade All-American honors as a senior in high school and how awesome it was for a “country” town like Owatonna to send their hometown hero to the big city to play for the Gophers.
I can tell you from personal experience, if you gain a better understanding of the past, it will only enhance your appreciation of the present.