Gleason racks up 17 kills, Owatonna comes up short, 3-1, against Winona

The Owatonna volleyball stole the opening set and went toe-to-toe with Winona on Thursday night, but was unable to complete the upset in a 3-1 Big Nine Conference loss at the OHS gymnasium.
With the scored tied 1-1 overall, the Winhawks were pushed to the brink against the Huskies and forced into extra points in the two remaining sets, winning 28-26 and 27-25, respectively.
Jenna Gleason manufactured one of her finest offensive performances of the season, leading the offensive charge with 17 kills. Kaitlyn Madole also had a strong overall performance, notching 13 kills while contributing five digs.
Anna Vetsch kept the ultra-productive OHS offense flowing and finished with 42 assists.
Defensively, Emily Hagen was busy in the back row, picking 20 digs while Madole registered two blocks. Haylee Mullenbach chipped in 14 digs and Kialee Kleeberger 11.
Owatonna wraps up the home season on Monday against Faribault Bethlehem Academy in a nonconference match. On Tuesday, the Huskies travel to take on Rochester John Marshall in the final match of the regular season. The Section 1-AAA tournament begins on Wednesday, Oct. 23.