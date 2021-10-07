The Owatonna freshman football team is coming off two consecutive wins after going on the road to defeat Hastings 22-6 on Sept. 30 and returning home on Monday in a 34-0 victory over Northfield.
According to ninth grade head coach Dean Walters, the road victory over Hastings was powered behind an outstanding effort on defense from start to finish. The offense started out slow and picked it up in the second half.
Lucas Webber, Blake Davison and Seth Johnson all recorded interceptions in Owatonna’s defensive showing. On top of that, Zachary Haarstad recorded a tackle and forced a strip fumble on a Huskies’ kickoff.
Hastings scored one touchdown but failed to tack on any extra points afterwards and were held to six points from there on out.
Jamie Lisowski kickstarted Owatonna’s offense with a six yard rushing touchdown, along with hauling in a pass for a successful two-point conversion.
Quarterback Hunter Theis recorded two passing touchdowns following Lisowski’s score. He connected with Webber for a 53-yard touchdown and connected with Nolan Ginskey for a 47-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion run by Spencer Copeland capped off the Huskies’ day offensively.
In the home game against Northfield, Owatonna got off to another slow start offensively in the first half according to Walters.
Theis hit Webber for a 14-yard touchdown to start things off, but the 6-0 lead was all the scoring the first half saw.
Owatonna hit its stride in the second half thanks to a three touchdown performance from Copeland.
Copeland ran the ball in from 11 yards out and six yards out to record his first two touchdowns, followed by a 51-yard touchdown.
Blake Davison punched the ball in from the goal line for the Huskies’ fourth touchdown of the second half. A couple of two-point conversions from Theis to Haarstad and from Gavin Sexton to Logan Langeberg rounded out Owatonna’s offense.
The defense shutdown Northfield’s offense from start to finish, holding the Raiders scoreless through the four quarters to secure the Huskies’ 34-0 win.
The freshman team will be back in action on Saturday when Owatonna travels to Rochester John Marshall.