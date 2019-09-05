LINEBACKER LINEAGE: Gefre, DeKam latest in long line of outstanding Owatonna linebackers

Standing every inch of 6-foot-2, weighing every ounce of 220 pounds and possessing massive hips and strong legs, Carson DeKam carries himself like a big-time linebacker, and that’s because he is.
There are few players in the Big Southeast District that can equal the Owatonna senior when it comes to the requisite physical tools to play the position at a high level.
One of the few, though, just-so happens to line up a few yards from him on Friday nights. Though not as tall, Isaac Gefre boasts long arms and the same trunk that “attracts a lot of eyeballs” according to Owatonna coach Jeff Williams. Gefre tips the scale at a healthy 210 pounds and is an outstanding athlete. Last spring, he finished 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts for the OHS baseball team and patrolled the outfield at three different positions for head coach Tate Cummins.
And then there are the statistics.
Jumping directly into the lineup last fall after making his first career varsity start as a sophomore in the state championship game against Elk River at U.S. Bank Stadium, Gefre led the Huskies in tackles with 73 and tallied more defensive points than any individual OHS history since the mid-1960s.
DeKam fought until the bitter end of the preseason evaluation process for a starting spot at inside linebacker, but was ultimately beat-out by eventual all-district honorable mention performer, Nick Staska. Maintaining his spot at tight end and playing in all 13 games, DeKam finished with 11 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns, one of which came at a critical time in the state quarterfinals against Chaska.
Defensively, DeKam bided his time on the second string until the staff eventually found a spot for him on the outside. He started the final two games of the season against Elk River and St. Thomas Academy, respectively, and racked up 15 tackles — fifth most on the team in the span.
When it came time to construct the 2019 defense, long-time coordinator, Marc Achterkirch, had a few holes to fill with the losses of guys like Staska, Jake Miller, Ben Zappa, Chris Lewis and Joseph Stransky, but had no worries about the middle.
DeKam and Gefre are the rock-solid foundation of what could end up being a record-setting defense this fall.
“They are built like Tarzan and play like Tarzan,” joked Williams. “They are special players.”
'The whole week was just a blur'
Gefre’s introduction to high school football was a baptism by fire. Having spent the season as one of the top performers on the B-squad, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore was called up to practice with the varsity and handed a playbook about a week before the state championship game against vaunted Elk River and told he would be making the start at middle linebacker.
“It was a great first experience, nothing better than playing in your first game in the state championship,” Gefre recalled on Tuesday evening after practice. “Going back to it, the whole week was just a blur. I was super nervous when he handed me the papers and said you are starting and then before we walked out there I was nervous. The game went by just like that, so fast. I think it was good to get that experience to know what it’s like to play on a Friday night and get used to that speed.”
Having added roughly 15 pounds to his frame before his junior season, Gefre’s experience on the grandest of stages at U.S. Bank Stadium, coupled with his relentless work-ethic, earned him a starting spot from Week 1, and he's only continued to blossom from there. He's sparkled in the biggest of moments — returning an interception for a touchdown in the playoff opener, piling up 10 tackles in the section championship and 14 in the state title game — and established himself as one of the chief leaders in the massive Class of 2020.
After the season, his accomplishments were acknowledged with a first-team all-district nod and a nomination for captainship in 2019.
“It was pretty cool to be nominated by your friends to be a captain for them and it shows that people look up to you and you have to be that leader on the field,” Gefre said. “You can’t get too hot out there and you have to pull everyone back sometimes. It’s a great honor.”
Added coach Williams: “He had an outstanding season. He was in the right place at the right time because he does things the right way. He takes on blocks well and he doesn’t stick his nose into places it shouldn’t be. He doesn’t make many technical errors and then you add that with his toughness and desire to go after people, he is just been an outstanding player.”
Gefre packed-on another 10 pounds to his frame this past summer and enters the new season with sky-high expectations for both him and the team. Owatonna’s defense played two of its best games in back-to-back weeks to end the 2018 season against the Elks and Cadets and carried the momentum into the new season, yielding negative rushing yards through three quarters against Rochester Century and forcing 14 incomplete passes.
The Huskies’ ability to cripple teams is due in large part because of their ability to completely shutout the running game and put pressure on the quarterback, and Gefre is a big part of that.
“Our mentality as a linebacker is stop the run, stop the run, stop the run and then stop the pass,” Gefre said. “We are committed to stopping that run because once you shut down that down, they are forced to pass and teams get out of whack.”
'He was a warrior'
Though possessing less experience at the varsity level than Gefre at the position, DeKam brings just as much to the table.
He spent the 2018 regular season as one of the Huskies’ most reliable targets on offense and it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if he stayed at tight end and manufactured a super-productive career at the position.
According to Williams, though, the staff needed to find a way to shoe-horn him into the regular defensive rotation if they wanted to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a third state championship in six years.
Once the official switch was made and DeKam was inserted into the starting lineup before the state semifinals, it was clear the staff had unleashed something special. He flourished in his newfound defensive role against the toughest competition and has literally grown into a college-level athlete in the last nine months.
“Boy were we ever wowed by him down the stretch through the playoffs at outside linebacker position,” Williams said. “He was a warrior and it became clear that if we needed to get where we needed to be, we needed him on the field at all times defensively.”
DeKam credits the player that initially secured the spot ahead of him, Staska, in helping him mature at a player both physically and mentally. Staska’s tutelage and the coaching staff’s belief in individual attention to teaching helped craft a player that was more than ready when his name was called.
“I was always running with the twos,” DeKam said. “When Staska took that spot I was always working hard where I was and accepting my position he was always working me really hard. We were always one-on-one and he would work with me and then when I had my chance in the playoffs to play outside linebacker, I just felt ready to get out there.”
Buoyed by a phenomenal two-game stretch to cap his junior season, DeKam committed himself to his offseason training and beefed up to 220 pounds by the end of the summer. He said he ingested roughly 3,500 calories of “good, healthy food” and lifted weights for close to 90 minutes per day, taking only Wednesdays off.
“I put on about 30 pounds of good muscle this offseason, so that was good,” DeKam said. “I have been on (Jerry) Eggermont’s program and eating the right food. Eating a good amount and taking my AdvoCare and the right protein shakes and it helps build my muscle during the post-workout. It’s about eating a lot of good, healthy food.”
A long list of linebackers
DeKam and Gefre are the latest in a line of outstanding linebackers to come through the Owatonna system. Since the first state championship season of 2013, the program as put more than a dozen linebackers on the all-conference/all-district teams.
Luke Wanous was the bedrock of Owatonna's 2013 defense and earned a scholarship to play at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. Alec Holcomb was the next in line and declined offers to play football in college and has flourished at the next level as a flame-throwing relief pitcher.
Ben Staska took the mantle in 2015 and earned first-team accolades at the position before handing it to Zach Mensink in 2016. Mensink elevated to an all-state level and drew interest from scholarship-level programs before committing to Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Now it's DeKam and Gefre's turn. They can hear the echoes of players from the past and embrace the lineage that comes with playing the position at Owatonna High School.
"It is the best feeling ever and they trust that the inside linebackers are making most of the tackles, so you have to live up to that expectation and make plays," Gefre said. "Everyone else has their own responsibilities to set you up to make plays. It’s pretty cool that they believe in you that much to single you out. There is a trust."