Mankato East thwarted both the Owatonna girls basketball team's offense Friday night and a chance at a third consecutive victory with constant pressure and a hefty amount of interior scoring.
The Huskies just couldn’t get similar all-around offensive production as it was getting the past couple of games, thus falling 66-46.
One of the biggest discrepancies was the scoring distribution for each team. The Cougars ended with four in double digits. The Huskies had just six players score.
Senior Sarah Kingland and junior Lexi Mendenhall provided much of the scoring. Lauren Sommers added six points in the final 8 minutes.
“We need more balanced scoring,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “We need other girls taking hard to the hole and knocking down shots. That's when we play our best is when we have wide variety of girls scoring.”
Mankato East switched between man and zone defense, keeping Owatonna out of the paint for nearly all the first half.
Making it easier for the Cougars to pack the paint was the Huskies quiet night from behind the arc. The Huskies finished 0 of 8 from 3-point range, adding to what has been a “dry spell” as of late.
Hugstad-Vaa said the Huskies needed to get away from Karge in the paint and look elsewhere for the driving teammate.
“We started to realize that and pull her outside, then other girls driving, cutting and attacking,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
Perhaps adding to the offensive struggles was the pace of play. Both teams ran into foul trouble. It became hard to get into a rhythm. Hugstad-Vaa added with all the stoppages for fouls, it gave the star players for the Cougars a chance to rest — even for no more than 30 seconds at a time — thus staying in the game.
Trailing at the half 29-20, the Huskies were indeed in it. They just needed to keep the Cougars from getting wide open looks in the paint or darting through defenders on the way to the rim.
To start the game, the Huskies came out in an aggressive press but quickly dialed back as the Cougars found ways to push the ball up the court quickly to the girl underneath.
With the offense in a rut, the Husky defense labored.
“We need to buckle down on defense. They have a 6-2 girl, but when we played good help side on her, she didn't score,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Just being sure we're playing disciplined on defense. It's hard on nights when you're not shooting well because when they are getting close baskets it definitely makes the gap wider.”