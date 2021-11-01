Already trailing 1-0 in the match against a relentless Maple River squad, the No. 3 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers needed something to get their wheels turning, so they wouldn’t fall victim to the No. 7 seeded Eagles second upset victory of the Section 2AA volleyball playoffs.
Up 4-1 over Maple River, then tied 4-4. And again at 5-5, then 6-6, then 7-7 and finally 8-8, the Panthers got the separation it needed. Rattling off three points to take a 11-8 lead and forcing Maple River to take a timeout after not needing one the entire first set, momentum swung in NRHEG’s favor, which was the start of a run that powered the Panthers to their 3-1 victory over the Eagles.
“It was one of our rougher games, but the thing about us is that we always try to pick each other up and keep the team chemistry going,” said senior outside hitter Sophie Stork. “Then we always find a way to pull through by just picking each other up. If one person is having an off night, then the other will step up and lead.”
What looked to be a night full of close sets, which was the case with Maple River’s upset win over No. 2 Waseca, turned into a match under the control of NRHEG.
Out of the timeout, the Eagles still had no answers, which resulted in the biggest lead of the game at that point when NRHEG rattled off five more points to go up 16-8 for eight unanswered points and a massive momentum shift before Maple River could get a point back up on the board.
The eight-point cushion proved to be helpful, as it held off a couple of three-to-four-point runs by Maple River and secured a game-changing 25-18 second set victory.
“[It’s] huge, we’re a team that the last couple weeks, we’ve been giving teams a couple more points than we’d like to,” Peterson said. “It’s nice to get out and jump out right away rather than put yourself in a hole then work extra hard just to get out of it to catch up, so starting out strong was big for us.”
The push that NRHEG saw halfway through the second set paid dividends, as it nearly replicated its success in the third set to go up 2-1 in the match with a 25-13 win before heading into the fourth set.
Much like the second set, the third started off with an early run by the Panthers, responded by the Eagles tying things up, this time at 9-9. Just like the second set, NRHEG then pulled away from Maple River with a huge run.
After trading game-tying point for game-tying point, NRHEG rattled off 11 unanswered to go up 19-9.
NRHEG’s junior middle hitter Sarah George was a spark plug for the Panthers and was a big factor in the momentum swaying heavily in the Panthers favor after tallying block after block against the Eagles, then recording a couple of big kills on offense as an exclamation point.
“Sarah George did an absolute phenomenal job for us tonight,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “She had probably five or six blocks alone in one set. She’s a super, super athletic kid and did a nice job with some of her hits, a couple of her best hits tonight that we’ve seen all season.”
George finished her day with three kills and five ace blocks with most, if not all, coming in NRHEG’s 11 unanswered point stretch in the third set.
With confidence at an all-time high with back-to-back set wins combined with big plays made by the net from the likes of Bree Ihrke, Sophie Stork and Erin Jacobson, along with NRHEG’s ability to lift each other up, the Panthers took the lead and fended off any and all comeback attempts from an Eagles team that had their backs up against the wall.
Stork led the way offensively with a team-high 10 kills, while adding an ace serve on offense and two ace blocks and nine digs defensively. Jacobson and Bree Ihrke both posted six kills with Ihrke adding three ace blocks and Jacobson adding an additional ace block.
With the final point needed to claim the third set 25-23 and winning the match 3-1, the Panthers bench rushed the court to celebrate a feat that’s been six years in the making: NRHEG’s return to a subsection championship.
“I’m very excited,” Stork said. “Our school hasn’t been to the subsection championship for volleyball in a few years, so it’s really nice to be back there and that was my goal as a senior at the beginning of the season. It’s nice to get there again.”
The subsection championship game will come down to No. 3 NRHEG and No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 6 p.m. Thursday in New Prague. The winner will advance to the Section 2AA championship game against the winner of the other subsection championship game between No. 1 Southwest Christian and No. 2 Belle Plaine.