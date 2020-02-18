The Minnesota State High School League released the Class 3A state wrestling brackets Tuesday and Owatonna will face Forest Lake Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The sixth-ranked Huskies received the No. 4 seed and will face the fifth-seeded and eighth-ranked Rangers. Forest Lake defeated Blaine 40-26 in the Section 7AAA tournament to reach the state tournament. The Rangers lost both their matches at last year’s state tournament 39-29 to Bemidji and 32-31 to Northfield. Owatonna is making its first trip to the state tournament since the 2017 season.
The winner will advance to face the winner of the dual between Hastings and top-ranked and top-seeded Shakopee at 1 p.m. The loser will move to the consolation round and wrestle at 11 a.m.
The Class 3A championship dual will begin at 7 p.m. and the consolation championship dual starts at 5 p.m.
Second-seeded and second-ranked St. Michael-Albertville will meet Bemidji at 9 a.m. in the other quarterfinal while third-seeded and third-ranked Stillwater Area will meet Waconia in the other quarterfinal at 9 a.m.
Single session passes are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Daily passes are $30 for adults and $18 for students.