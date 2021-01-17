Somehow, the final stat line for Owatonna senior defender Grace Wolfe from Saturday's 10-0 victory against Mankato West at Steele County Four Seasons Centre felt underwhelming.
She picked up a point on four of the first seven goals for Owatonna, and watching the game from the bench, her coach Tony Cloud assumed she had even more offensive production.
"I think she had five or six points on the night with a goal or two and a few assists," Cloud said. "She leads the charge from that backline and being able to jump up and she has the freedom to join the rush and be effective in the offensive zone. We look to her to lead things and she did a really great job today."
Wolfe's official production of a goal and three assists is still plenty impressive, but also doesn't fully detail her influence on Owatonna's season-opening offensive explosion.
From her spot on defense, Wolfe is often the one who starts the offensive rush at even strength in addition to directing the top power-play unit for the Huskies. She started the scoring five minutes in the game when she skated down from the blue line, received a pass from sophomore forward Ezra Oien and fired a wrist shot into the net.
Less than two minutes later, while Owatonna was on the power play, Wolfe drifted down along the boards and behind the net to set up an offensive sequence that ended with senior forward Sydney Hunst's wrist shot that caromed off the crossbar and into the net.
"I really like to be an offensive defensemen to get plays going, and I think it really helps when we're involved we can help the forwards the assists when I take it down and score," Wolfe said. "Especially the first goal to get that momentum going."
The second goal typified the ways in which Wolfe was most effective Saturday. Mankato West — recognizing Wolfe as Owatonna's conductor — attempted to pressure her at the blue line in the hopes of disrupting the power play.
Instead of giving up the puck, Wolfe instead maneuvered around the onrushing defenders, skated along the boards and down behind the net. With the layout of the offensive zone effectively flipped, and the Scarlet penalty kill scrambling, Wolfe was able to pick out a number of options to pass to and help Owatonna convert on three of its four power-play opportunities.
"I've kind of always been like that," Wolfe said. "I've always wanted to be up in the play and get plays going, but I wouldn't say I ever felt uncomfortable. It's just getting used to making the offensive plays when I'm a defenseman.
"Sometimes it gets a little dicey at the top, like on the power play they were always on me so I have to create some type of space down low. That gets them out of place so I can make a pass and we can hopefully score."
Wolfe has always excelled at that — she finished last season with 18 assists in 24 games, with five of those helpers on the power play. Where Cloud thinks his top defender can grow is how Owatonna's first goal originated, with Wolfe firing a hard wrist shot into the net.
Once the Huskies are set up in the offensive zone, Wolfe can turn her sights toward the net instead of solely scanning for open teammates. Her other two assists started with Wolfe firing on net, first with junior forward Olivia Herzog deflecting Wolfe's shot into the net and then sophomore Kaelyn Frear-Boerner stuffing in a rebound off Wolfe's initial shot.
"Last year she had around 25 points with a lot of assists," Cloud said. "She didn't have as many goals as she maybe wanted, but I think that will change a little bit this year when she jumps up and is able to find the back of the net. She's a really effective player and talented girl."
NEXT UP
Owatonna will look to continue Saturday's offensive outburst on Thursday night, when Rochester Mayo will visit Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
In their first game of the season Saturday, the Spartans lost 2-1 against Austin. The Huskies swept both games of this matchup last season, winning 6-1 in Rochester and 13-0 in Owatonna — its largest margin of victory of the season.