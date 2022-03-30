Grant Achterkirch: Senior captain that collected many AB’s his junior year. Middle of the order type of player that is a key component to our run production.
Taylor Bogen: Potential top of the rotation pitcher for us in 2022. Currently coming back from a knee injury. Great left handed hitter that can hit for power.
Caleb Vereide: Utility player that can play SS or the outfield for us. Will provide many innings on the mound for the Huskies as well. Caleb has a knack of scoring runs.
Nick Williams: Can be a focal point in the top of our lineup. Strong athlete that is very competitive.
Addison Andrix: Top of the rotation pitcher that has an array of pitches. He has the capability to mix pitches very well.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Drew Kretlow: Strong catching prospect that has gained strength and touch behind the plate this winter.
Ayden Walter: Another utility player that can play a wide range of positions. Great baserunner that can gain extra bases.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Second place in the conference in 2021.
Overall record 12-10.
Big 9 Conference record of 9-3
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goal is to play our best baseball at the end of the season and place in the top three within the conference. We lost some great senior leadership from our 2021 team. We have some experience that we are bringing back this year. Establishing our pitching rotation will be on the top of our list for areas to watch closely.
COMPETITION
My favorites include Mankato West as the front runner.
Mayo as my runner up along with Century. Both teams have pitching depth.