GIRLS BASKETBALL (Friday, Jan. 31)
Medford 58, Faribault BA 35
After allowing the Cardinals to hang around for the first half, the Tigers shifted into high gear and allowed just six points in the game's final 18 minutes of the Gopher Conference showdown.
Kiley Nihart spearheaded Medford's offensive attack with 17 points while Emma Kniefel (14 points) and Izzy Reuvers (10 points) also scored in double figures.
The Tigers host conference-leading W-E-M on Friday — and after Hayfield's 42-36 upset of the state-ranked Bucs on Jan. 31 and the Blossoms' loss to NRHEG on the same night — the Tigers will have a chance to jump into first place in the conference with a victory over. The Bucs, though, must first get past No. 6 Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
NRHEG 58, Blooming Prairie 55
The Panthers earned their first marquee win of the season and shook up the top of the Gopher Conference standings with the three-point victory over the state-ranked Awesome Blossoms.
Sophie Stork was a one-person menace on the glass — grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds — while adding 14 points, one steal and two assists. She was complimented nicely by Sidney Schultz's 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Bobbie Bruns drained four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 24 points for BP, which slips into a tie for second place with Medford.
The Awesome Blossoms — who trailed by 10 points at halftime against NRHEG — where the second team in the top three of the conference standings to lose on Friday night as W-E-M was upset by Hayfield, 42-36.
Blooming Prairie, though, still controls its destiny and can jump into a tie for first place with a win over W-E-M in a huge conference battle on Tuesday night at home.
BOYS BASKETBALL (Friday, Jan. 31)
Blooming Prairie 70, NRHEG 34
In a matchup of area teams, it was the Awesome Blossoms who flexed their muscles and emerged with Gopher Conference win.
Zach Archer led the well-balanced BP offense with 12 points as seven Blossoms scored at least six points.
Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers with eight points and Tory Christianson chipped in seven.
Medford 76, Faribault BA 51
Henry Grayson scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Tigers to a one-sided Gopher Conference victory. Teammate AJ Vandereide was the only player fro either team to log more 30 minutes and the 6-6 forward recorded his second straight double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kael Hermanstorfer added 15 points and eight boards.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Goodhue 40, Blooming Prairie 34
The No. 10-ranked Awesome Blossoms suffered just their second loss of the season in a nonconference showdown at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday. Gabe Hagen led the Blossoms with 12 points.