Almost exactly four months after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the United States, and only three weeks removed from a reality in which organized competition seemed impossible to fathom, the Aces took the field against Pine Island on Wednesday night at Dartts Park.
Amateur baseball was back in Owatonna.
In the 145 minutes or so that elapsed between Brandon Wolf’s game-opening pitch and Kodey Kiel’s strikeout of Joe Bauer in the top of the ninth, the action on the field played out much like any other mid-July showdown between a pair of Twin Rivers League opponents. The game certainly featured its share of highlights — Brian Simon’s pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning and Payton Beyer’s diving catch in the second being two of the more memorable moments — but it was the soothing routine of baseball that will ultimately be remembered from Owatonna’s 8-2 victory.
“It felt great,” said 10-year veteran Travis Hilstad. “It felt there was a sense of normalcy and a sense of peace playing on our home field. You could just relax and flush all the stuff that happened in the spring.”
Taking the field in front of an eager and sizable crowd on a steamy night, the Aces jumped on the Pioneers early and never trailed, using a big second inning to supplement Wolf’s steady performance on the mound. It was the second game of the season for Owatonna and the first of nine outings in a 16-day sprint toward the conclusion of the regular season.
The Aces will take a short trip to Waseca on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest in the first leg of the most-grueling stretch of an already super-condensed month of July that includes back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday at Rochester and Stewartville, respectively. By the time Tuesday rolls around, the Aces will have played three games in three cities in three nights.
The Roadrunners are the only remaining undefeated team in league action at 2-0 while the Sharks have already played five games and stand at 3-2 overall and 2-1 against Twins Rivers foes.
Though far from as crisp as he would be during a “typical” early-July outing, Wolf stitched-together seven rock-solid innings to earn the victory. He struck out seven, scattered six hits and didn’t allow an earned run. By the time the Pioneers got on the board in the sixth, Owatonna’s offense had already mounted a comfortable lead at 7-0.
“Overall, I felt pretty good in the bullpen and that carried over to the game,” Wolf said. “It really helped that we scored some runs early and made some really nice plays in the field. It was a great team win.”
Hilstad — who started at third base and finished 2-for-2 before taking a seat in the fifth inning — handed the Aces a 2-0 lead with an RBI single before Beyer’s groundout plated the game-deciding run. Tucker Alstead immediately followed with a two-run single to blow the game open at 5-0.
Quinn Christenson’s run-scoring ground-out capped the second-inning rally that would prove to be more than enough offense to carry the Aces for the final seven innings.
Having filtered-in a number of players from a roster that features a generous blend of current high school students, recent OHS graduates and long-time veterans, Owatonna manager Brian Simon grabbed a bat for himself and made his only swing of the game count, turning on a pitch and blasting a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning.
Simon’s longball was the Aces’ only extra basehit of the game as Hilstad, Alstead, Dexter Leer and Matt Seykora each provided at least one single.
Seykora, an incoming high school senior, finished 2-for-2 after taking over for Leer at shortstop.
Kodey Kiel — who started eight games in the field and made three appearances on the mound for Division III Saint Mary’s University this past spring before the NCAA cancelled the remainder of the season in early-March — needed little more than his sizzling fastball to buzz through Pine Island’s lineup over the final two frames. After walking the first batter he faced, the incoming college senior fanned six of the next seven batters he faced to polish off the victory.