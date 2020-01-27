FARIBAULT — Fighting through some first half shooting troubles, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball didn’t slump on defense and secured a comfortable 53-21 victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday night.
The Awesome Blossoms scored just 21 points in the game’s first 18 minutes and led by just eight points at the break. In the second half, Blooming Prairie (13-2 overall, 7-1 Gopher) amped up the defensive pressure and found some decent traction on offense to secure the Gopher Conference win.
Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 25 points and five steals while Maggie Bruns added eight points, five assists and five steals.
Blooming Prairie 53, Bethlehem Academy 21
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 8 (5 assists, 5 steals), Bobbie Bruns 1 (5 assists); Maren Forystek 4; Emily Miller 2; Maya Lembke 6; Baylee Sorensen 2; Julia Worke 3; Allison Krohnberg 2; Megan Oswald 25 (6 steals).