WHAT: Class AA team and individual state gymnastics meet
WHEN: Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Champlin Park High School
STREAMING: https://prepspotlight.tv
The Owatonna Huskies claimed the Section 1AA title late last week, qualifying them for the state team meet for the fifth time in school history. Additionally, Halle Theis (vault), Kaitlyn Cobban (bars and beam), Lucy Macius (beam) and Emma Johnson (bars) qualified for the individual portion of the meet with their respective performances.
The Huskies will participate as a member of the second group on Saturday — alongside New Prague, Eagan and Sartell — with competition beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Owatonna will start on the uneven parallel bars and finish on vault.
Despite having two girls competing at the state individual level, Owatonna’s weakest event is arguably the bars, particularly if senior Lindsay Bangs remains sidelined because of her knee injury. Bangs’s average score this season is 9.1850 with Macius coming in second on the Huskies at 8.7625; for comparison, the Huskies’ second best scores on vault (9.0792), beam (8.9625) and floor (9.3042) are significantly higher.
However, if Bangs is healthy enough to compete, and to do so at a high level, Owatonna has as good of a chance as anyone to lay claim to the state title. Owatonna ranks third in the state — second in Class AA — with an average all-around score of 146.133 and their highest single-meet score — the 147.025 they achieved during the Big 9 Conference meet — comes in fourth, 1.7 points behind the top mark of 148.725 produced by Stillwater. Huskies’ coach Evan Moe said earlier in the season that he believes his team can achieve a score of 150 if everything goes right, an amount that would easily win them the state title. Owatonna may be able to take home gold without being perfect, but being perfect never hurts.
At the individual level, the young Theis is perhaps the most likely of the Huskies’ four competitors to be crowned a champion. The eighth grader has found her groove as of late, posting the two highest scores of her career on vault during the conference (9.425) and section (9.575) meets. If she is able to throw that type of score on Saturday, she’ll be right near the top of the leaderboard.