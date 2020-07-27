The Owatonna Aces capped their condensed regular season in impressive fashion with a 15-3 blowout over the the Waseca Braves on Friday night.
Wrapping up his 20th season of amateur baseball and his 12th year with the Aces, Brandon Wolf spun a 7-inning gem in the one-sided decision at Dartts Park. The veteran righty struck out 14 batters and didn’t allow a base hit until the fourth inning.
The Aces exploded for 11 runs in the fifth and to build a 13-2 lead, taking advantage of six walks while producing five base hits in the rally.
Kodey Kiel — who was leading the Twin Rivers League with a .500 batting average entering the weekend — paced Owatonna with four RBIs. He smashed a two-run triple in the third and a two-run single in the fifth.
The victory gives the Aces (6-4) a three-game winning streak heading into the Region 5C tournament this weekend. Owatonna’s opening-round opponent had not been decided by Monday evening.