SATURDAY, MAY 15
Bowling
The following is a submitted article. It has been lightly edited for clarity:
The Owatonna/Medford varsity bowling team competed in the Class AA Super Regional tournament on Saturday at AMF Southtown in Bloomington and earned a bid to the Minnesota High School Bowling Class AA State Tournament.
The Super Regional began with 20 teams split into two pools with each team facing seven opponents in a two game match. The top three in each pool earned a bid to state.
Owatonna/Medford came out of pool play as the No. 1 seed in Pool B, securing their spot in the state tournament, which will be held this coming weekend.
Bowlers on the team include:
Cam Tracy - Senior, Owatonna
Kylie Heise - Junior, Owatonna
Nicolas Hill - Sophomore, Medford
Bella Katuin - Sophomore, Owatonna
Caleb Johnson - Freshman, Owatonna
Jayden Battey - 8th Grade, Owatonna
Nolan Schamp - 8th Grade, Owatonna
Coaching staff:
Head Coach - Brianna Oftedahl
Assistant Coach - Scott Ferch
Assistant Coach - Adam LaPlount
Assistant Coach - Dave Swenson
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Golf
Gopher Conference meet, boys
The golfers from Blooming Prairie and NRHEG took part in a Gopher Conference meet held at Riverview Golf Course Tuesday afternoon in New Richland.
The Awesome Blossoms finished second overall with a team score of 174. Kollyn Alwes earned medalist honors with a 37, while David Kartes (45), Garret Farr (46) and Colin Jordison (46) rounded out the team's top four.
The Panthers came in sixth with a score of 209. Porter Peterson led the team with a 44, while Nash Howe (52), Andrew Hoelsher (55) and Dylan Loken (58) rounded out the team's top four.
Owatonna boys 351, Mankato East 351
The Huskies took down the Cougars Tuesday afternoon thanks to Evan Little (96) claiming the fifth place tiebreaker by outplaying his Mankato counterpart by one stroke.
"I loved that we had the chance to play in the rainy conditions today. Days like today tell me a lot of what type of players I have," Owatonna coach Mark Langlois said. "Many players in the field are done before the day starts when conditions are wet and difficult. All of our players responded well and grinded out the best rounds they could."
"It was a close battle throughout the day. I was happy to see us make some clutch putts and have great up and downs on the last hole to come back from being down two going into this hole," he continued. "Sam Snitker hit a dart and then almost drained his birdie putt by a near inch. Jonny Wall got up and down from over the green from a near impossible position. Quinn Thompson drained an 8-foot putt for par after a nice bunker shot. These clutch performances will help us draw on these later on in the year when we need to hit a great shot or knock down a difficult putt."
Wall finished second overall with a team-best 83, while Snitker (88), Thompson (89) and Brody Homan (91) rounded out the team's top four. Matthew Larson (98) also competed for the Huskies.
Lacrosse
Owatonna boys 17, St. Could Tech 13
The Huskies picked up a big non-conference win Tuesday evening in St. Cloud to improve their overall record to 10-2.
Zack Kirsch scored a whopping seven goals while Wyatt Oldefendt scored a season-high 6 goals to fuel Owatonna. Caleb Belting (2) and Lucas Jensen (2) also registered goals.
Goalie Korban Stricklin converted 19 saves on 32 shots on goal during the win.
Softball
JWP 11, Medford 10
No further information available at time of publication.
Bethlehem Academy 16, Blooming Prairie 1, F/4
The Awesome Blossoms dropped their game with the Cardinals Tuesday afternoon in Faribault.
Bobbie Bruns led Blooming Prairie at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and scoring the team's lone run. She was driven in by Maren Forystek who finished 1-for-2.
Track and Field
Mankato West meet
The Owatonna boys track and field team claimed first place overall with a team score of 100 even Tuesday afternoon in Mankato. Mankato West finished second with an 82, while Northfield (79) and Albert Lea (11) came in third and fourth, respectively.
Jack Titchenal (110-hurdles), Ryan Gregory (300-hurdles), Owen Korbel (high jump), Justin Gleason (long jump), Trever Schirmer (shot put, discus) and the 'A' 4x800 relay team earned first place finishes for the Huskies.