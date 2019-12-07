Owatonna cruises past Albert Lea, sets stage for key showdown with rival Faribault

There isn't a complicated formula or secret strategy that can magically lift a team’s spirit and help them instantly get back on track after suffering through a few less-than-perfect performances.
In fact, there's actually a pretty simple blueprint: It’s called winning.
Taking the ice for the first time since suffering consecutive losses to sectional front-runners, Dodge County and Lakeville South, the Huskies slid back into Big Nine Conference action and picked up right where they left off before the two-game nonconference hiatus, pounding Albert Lea, 8-0, on Saturday night at the Four Seasons Centre.
The victory brings Owatonna’s overall record to 5-2-0 and keeps the Huskies undefeated in league action at 3-0-0. As the only game against the Tigers this season, OHS also picks up four huge points in the conference standings and elevates into a first-place deadlock with Faribault while also setting the stage for Tuesday’s matchup with the Falcons at the Four Seasons Centre.
Faribault will enter the rivalry showdown having lost just once in 10 games. Olivia Williamson, who has verbally committed to play at Division I Brown University next year, leads the team with 18 goals and 10 assists and is complimented nicely by Abigail Goodwin (14 goals, 6 assists).
The Falcons’ only loss thus far came on Nov. 21 in a 3-0 setback to Northfield. FHS defeated Albert Lea just 4-2 and has played seven games against teams with a losing record, including matchups against winless Rochester Century and Waseca.
The Huskies, on the other hand, have played three games against teams above .500 in Lakeville South (6-2-0), Dodge County, (5-2-0) and Mankato West (5-2-0) and are 1-2 in those contests.
Player-to-player, Owatonna is far younger than Faribault and does not have an elite prospect like Williamson’s at this point, but has proven to be one of the most well-balanced teams in the Big Nine Conference. Ten players have registered at least four points and three — Ezra Oien, Syd Hunst and Chloe Schmidt — are in double-figures.
Oien, who is just a freshman, recorded her second four-goal hat trick of the season on Saturday and leads the team with 15 points (12 goals, 3 assists).
Hunst dished out four assists and scored one goal against Albert Lea and is tops on the team with nine assists.
The Huskies buried three goals by the mid-point of the opening stanza against the Tigers and gradually added to its lead over the next two-and-a-half periods.
Schmidt rang the bell at the 16:16-mark of the first to blow the game open at 4-0 before Hunst and Oien added to the ever-growing lead with one goal apiece in the second.
Owatonna finished with a substantial edge in scoring opportunities and shots-on-goal (39-8) and was whistled for just three infractions.
Goalie Asia Buryska earned her third shutout of the season, but touched the puck less than three times per period in the 51 minutes between the pipes.
OWATONNA 8, ALBERT LEA 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Ezra Oien (Syd Hunst), 3:08
O—Olivia Herzog (Anna Herzog), 3:16
O—Oien (Chloe Schmidt, Hunst), 8:06
O—Schmidt (Hunst, Oien), 16:16
SECOND PERIOD
O—Hunst (Oien), 14:20
O—Oien (Macy Stanton), 16:29
THIRD PERIOD
O—Oien (Hunst, Schmidt), 0:42
O—Olivia Herzog (Grace Wolfe), 2:15
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (8 saves)