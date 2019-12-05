WINONA — The first 13 matches between Owatonna and Winona were dominated by pins and forfeits. The drama was almost non-existent as the Huskies essentially had the dual wrapped up as soon as they got off the bus.
Basically, nothing really happened. Until heavyweight, that is.
In literally the only semi-intriguing showdown on the board between the Big Nine Conference foes, Owatonna's undefeated, yet unranked, Isaiah Noeldner, took the mat oozing with confidence against Winona’s No. 3-ranked Zander Rusert, and it showed. The OHS senior wasted little time gaining the upper-hand and ended things relatively early, earning his first marquee victory of the season via pinfall with roughly 40 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Noeldner’s thrilling conclusion put the finishing touches on a lop-sided, 60-15, victory for the Huskies.
“Big win for Isaiah; big win for the team,” Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said. “We hope to keep this momentum going.”
In total, the Huskies were given 36 team-point via forfeit as the Winhawks failed to sent a wrestler at the mat at 106, 120, 145, 160, 170 and 195 pounds. Counting forfeits, Owatonna earned points at 11 different weights with state-ranked Landen Johnson posting the Huskies' only other pin at 152 pounds.
Jacob Reinardy at 138 and Ethan Stockwell at 182 each won by decision.
Owatonna is back in action on Thursday, Dec. 12 and will take the mat at home for the first time this season in a triangular against No. 6 Northfield and Mankato West.
The Raiders are perhaps the deepest team in Section 1-AAA and feature No. 1-ranked 145-pounder, Drew Woodley, and four other individuals perched within the Class AAA poll. Mankato West also possesses an individual at the top of their weight class in Charlie Pickell at 132 pounds (Class AA).