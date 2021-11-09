After a terrific junior season, Owatonna attacker Benjamin Bangs was named to the 2021 Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA Second Team All-State.
With his Second Team All-State honor, Bangs became the second ever Huskie in over 22 years to earn an all-state honor as a junior. The only other junior to accomplish this was Jouvanny Santibanez in the 2007 season.
“They said anyone making first or second team All-State was in the top two percent of the players playing this year,” said Owatonna boys head coach Bob Waypa. “Not bad company when you’re among one of the best playing and it was well deserved by Benny.”
He also follows up midfielder Lane Versteeg, who earned second team all-state honors as a senior in the 2020 season.
Bangs emerged as one of the state's top strikers in his breakout junior campaign, where his 15 goals and five assists in 17 games powered Owatonna to a 10-6-1 overall record.
His 15 goals ranks as the third most goals scored in a season, and he was two goals away from tying the school record of 17, which he was on pace to do earlier in the season.
Two big highlights of the season for Bangs came in the second game, where he recorded all four goals for the Huskies in their 4-2 win over Hastings, and six games later, when he scored three goals in a hat trick performance in Owatonna’s 4-0 win over Northfield.
Later on in the year, he managed to deflect the ball off a defender and scored one of Owatonna’s three game-tying goals against Mankato East. The Huskies went on to win 4-3 on their senior night.
“It’s nice to have teammates that are supportive of me and pass the ball and do all of that stuff, because I wouldn’t have had such a good season without them,” Bangs said.
With the speed, size and scoring ability that Bangs brings to the pitch, he started drawing double teams and triple teams, which opened up the Huskies attack for more scoring chances.
Now, going into his senior campaign, Bangs will be one of the top attackers across the state and will be one of the leading faces for the Huskies.
“The goal for next year is to make it to state; that’s always the goal,” Bangs said. “All-State would also be really cool, two years in a row.”
If Bangs earns another All-State selection in his senior year, he’ll match Santibanez with back-to-back appearances in their junior and senior seasons. Santibanez followed up his junior year with a first team all-state selection as a senior.