BOYS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 70, JWP 28
The Panthers (5-10, 4-7 Gopher Conference) used a quick start and elite shooting from the field in the first half to overwhelm the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-9 Valley Conference) last Friday night.
"In the [first half] we forced some turnovers which allowed us to get out in transition for some layups and hit some 3-pointers early as well," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Overall in the first half, we shot 19-from-25 overall from the field and 17-from-19 from 2-point range. As a coach you will take that shooting anytime."
Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points. Kordell Schlaak (15), Ashton Johnson (11), Jaxon Beck (11), Porter Peterson (7), Benjamin Schoenrock (5), and Jack Olson (4) also scored for NRHEG.
NRHEG returned to the court on Monday against Hayfield (12-3, 10-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 52, Rochester John Marshall 35
The Huskies (6-8, 3-7 Big 9 Conference) picked up a big win against the Rockets (6-6, 5-5) last Friday night. The 17-point victory was their second-largest of the season, surpassed only by their 31-point win over Winona. Owatonna has now won two games in a row and four out of their last six.
Sara Kingland led all scorers with 20 points.
The Huskies returned to the court on Monday against Northfield (8-4, 5-4).
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 45
The Awesome Blossoms (14-1, 11-0 Gopher Conference) continued their run of dominance in Gopher Conference play last Friday night, easily defeating a good Vikings squad (10-5, 6-4)
Blooming Prairie fought against foul trouble and poor defensive rebounding in the first half, due in large part to Megan Oswald appearing on the court for a mere seven minutes due to fouls. But Allison Krohnberg and Anna Pauly were able to staunch the bleeding created by Oswald's absence and the team took a 26-19 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the return of Oswald and a strong offensive performance by Bobbie Bruns pushed the Awesome Blossoms over the top.
Bruns led all scorers with 18 points and added six assists. Oswald added 14 points and eight rebounds. Krohnberg (13), Pauly (7), Maren Forystek (5), and Emily Miller (2) also scored.
Blooming Prairie returned to the court on Monday against WEM (12-3, 10-1).
NRHEG 67, United South Central 41
The Panthers (5-10, 3-9 Gopher Conference) were able to reverse their four-game losing streak, due in large part to strong offensive rebounding, dispatching the Rebels (1-14, 0-12) in convincing fashion Friday night.
"I am very proud of how hard the team worked tonight," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We finished the night as a team with 45 offensive rebounds and 22 defensive rebounds. We were able to get second, third, and sometimes four shot attempts in a possession which was great to see."
Erin Jacobson lead all scorers with 18 points and missed a double-double by a single rebound (9). Hallie Schultz, however, was able to register a most double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Sidney Schultz (13), Faith Nielsen (12), Kendall Johnson (5), Andrea Briggs (5), Cassidy Martin (3), and Sarah George (1) also scored for the Panthers.
NRHEG returned to the court on Monday against Hayfield (10-5, 6-4).
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 5, Northfield 1
The Huskies (10-4-1) won their 10th game of the season Saturday night, defeating Northfield (9-5-1) in non-conference action. Owatonna was originally scheduled to face off with Austin, however, the game was cancelled and Northfield was able to quickly fill in.
Owatonna scored the first five goals of the game, including three in the second period. Zach Kubicek scored two goals for the Huskies, while Dom Valento, Ashton Hoffman, and Casey Pederson each added one. Casey Johnson (2), Sam Sampson, Joey Dub, Kubicek, and Pederson all contributed assists for Owatonna.
The Huskies returned to the ice on Monday night against Rochester Mayo (11-3-1, 9-3-1 Big 9 Conference).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Big 9 Conference championships
Owatonna placed ninth overall and boasted five top 10 finishes among the day's 12 events, including senior Jacob Fast's first place finish in the 1-meter dive
For Owatonna, the 200 freestyle relay team lead by Ryan Peterson, Trace Walderon, Matthew Larson, and Carter Quam as well as the 400 freestyle relay team of Ethan Engels, Evan Fosness, Mason Piepho, and Larson each finished eighth overall. Larson (8th) and Peterson (7th) each logged a top finish individually in the 500 freestyle and 200 medley, respectively.
Owatonna will next compete in the Section 1AA championships, with the diving Wednesday and the swimming Friday.
WRESTLING
Medford 54, Westfield 18
Medford 60, NRHEG 18
The Tigers are rolling.
Medford won their fourth and fifth duals in a row and their eight of their last nine matches last Friday night, handing easy defeats to the Razorbacks (11-14) Panthers (8-13). The Tigers are now 14-7 overall and 11-1 in section play.
"Medford has a really good team right now, and honestly could make a strong run next week at the Section 2A Tournament," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "I was happy with our effort in several of the matches, but we still need to shore up bonus points. If we are to lose matches, we need to find a way to lose without getting pinned."
Tommy Elwood (106), Evan Schweisthal (113), Jack Meyer (120), Garron Hoffman (152), and Brennon Hoffman (220) went 2-0 on the night. Derek Bartosch (126), Kael Neumann (138), Charlie Elwood (145), Dillon Bartosch (160), Tate Hermes (170), Josiah Hendensten (182), Dylan Heiderscheidt (195), and Gavin Hermes (285) each earned one win.
Thor Routh (160; fall), Ralph Roesler (195; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) earned wins for the Panthers, while Bo Zweiner (113; fall), Lane Lembke (5-3 decision), Cade Christianson (132; fall), and Sam Skillestad (145; 10-9) earned wins for the Razorbacks.
Both teams returned to the mat on Monday night for the Section 2A tournament.
GYMNASTICS
Owatonna 144.925, Winona 138.325
The Huskies posted their best team score of the season over the weekend, en route to handing the Winhawks a convincing loss.
Owatonna swept all four events by at least 0.6 points, with Lindsay Bangs (37.275), Lucy Macius (36.025), and Halle Theis (27.200) finishing first, second, and fifth all-around, respectively. Kaitlyn Cobban (24.150) and Emma Johnson (17.750) also finished inside the top 10. Bangs finished in the top two in all four events, including first place finishes on the vault (9.400) and bars (9.225).
The Huskies return to action on Friday, March 12, when they will participate in the Big 9 Conference meet.