More than ever, people have been craving a sense of normalcy; yearning for an escape to the not-so-distant past.
Traditionally, the scorch of Minnesota’s mid-August heat is eased by the promise of the upcoming fall. The slow burn to what is sure to be an exciting football season is ignited during these late-summer days and youngsters of all ages begin their eager trek toward gridiron competition.
Only this autumn, football fields will be empty. There will be no high school games on Friday nights. No early-Saturday youth contests at Manthey Park. No homecoming parade. No long postseason run for the Huskies. No state titles.
None of that.
Though unquestionably saddened by the news that came down on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from the Minnesota State High School League that the season had been postponed to the spring, the community hasn’t wavered its devotion to a sport that has become America’s new favorite pastime.
Though it didn’t need strong attendance at the annual youth camp to solidify the point, football is alive and well in the city of Owatonna.
In fact, it’s flourishing.
“Numbers were fantastic,” said OHS assistant coach and event coordinator Matt Skala. “I think a few things attributed to that. Parents are looking for safe and effective ways to get their child involved in something. We communicated everything about the camp leading up to it and parents felt comfortable.”
In total, 200 youngsters entering grades three through 10 attended the four-day event that was nearly 50% booked within 24 hours of the official announcement that the camp would be offered despite the lingering threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time Skala and the rest of the OHS staff and boosters were finished with the final stages of planning and amending the overall blueprint, they had reached full capacity.
“We had to say ‘no’ to families after we filled and that was hard,” Skala said. “Hopefully next year we can accommodate everyone.”
Though Skala attributes the tremendous participation to a number of factors — stressing the heightened awareness and execution of safety protocols and sanitation measures woven into the newly established guidelines — he agrees that the player-first mentality established by each level of the Owatonna football program was a key part in keeping attendance equal to any “normal” year.
“Definitely the culture of Owatonna football played a role as the trust factor was there,” Skala said. “I was blown away by the support of families, administration, our coaches and community.”
The Huskies Youth Football Camp kicked off last Monday and ran for four days. Per usual, sessions were two and a half hours and featured instruction from current and former OHS players along with members of the Huskies coaching staff.
That, however, is where similarity to previous years comes to an end.
Guided by a comprehensive list of safety procedures and protocols, a number of modifications to the format were implemented. Aside from keeping the older grades out of pads for the first time ever and utilizing all four fields each day, regular screenings and check-in points were established at both entrances and coaches were given a specific field for each day. Campers were also placed into predetermined “pods” and kept within the same group for each session.
Use of equipment was limited and anything that was touched was sanitized on a regular basis. Athletes brought their own water bottles and each field had a “manager” to help facilitate the entire process.
Because of the unique challenges presented, Skala said he basically started from scratch when he began the initial planning process, adding that a number of people were instrumental in assisting with the behind the scenes work prior to last Monday when things got started at 5:30 p.m.
“To be honest, I started this year over and wanted to be to be more careful (and) intentional with planning everything,” said Skala, who replaced Marc Achterkirch as the chief event coordinator when the latter took over as Activities Director at OHS three years ago. “A unique challenge this year was everything was last minute. Usually the planning and communication starts in March. Once we knew and felt comfortable with the changes and safety measures (in late July), the planning (and) communication was initiated, but time was limited. Thankfully we are surrounded by a first-class operation and supportive advocates.”
Added OHS head coach Jeff Williams: “Coach Skala did a tremendous job pulling off a meaningful and fun camp while maintaining a safe environment following MDH and CDC guidelines.”