BLOOMING PRAIRIE — An explosive first half was more than enough to propel the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team to a 82-62 nonconference victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday night.
Gabe Hagen and Karson Vigeland each scored 11 points and Kaden Thomas added nine as the Awesome Blossoms rang up 53 points in the game's opening 18 minutes to seize full control of the game.
"Good effort tonight against a scrappy Kenyon-Wanamingo team," BP coach Nate Piller said. "Nice balance across the top group of guys to build the lead which allowed us to play everyone."
With the Blossoms front-line player building a lead that swelled to 40 points, Piller was able to dig deep into his bench and get more than a dozen players involved in the game. The Knights kept their starters on the floor deep into the second half and took advantage of a few turnovers to cut into the final margin.
In total, 13 players scored at least two points for the undefeated Blossoms (3-0). Hagen and Vigeland each finished with 13 to lead the way while Isaac Ille and Drew Kittelson added 10 points apiece.
Blooming Prairie 82, K-W 62
Blooming Prairie scoring: Boone Carlson 2, Jarrett Larson 2, Colin Jordison 3, Isaac Ille 10, Zach Archer 6, Mitchell Fiebiger 2, Jacob Naatz 2, Karson Vigeland 13, Parker Vaith 8, Kaden Thomas 9, Zach Weber 2, Gabe Hagen 13, Drtew Kittelson 10