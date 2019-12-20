Despite missing a decent chunk of its starting lineup and coming up short 98-81 against Austin, the Owatonna boys swimming and diving team still had a productive night at the pool, setting 68 lifetime best times in the Big Nine Conference dual at the Owatonna Middle School.
“Austin is a really tough team,” Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes said. “We did swim really well. The guys have been getting beat-down pretty hard with weights two times per week and some really hard swimming workouts, but have shown some amazing resilience.”
Before the match was transitioned to exhibition, one of the major highlights for the home-standing Huskies came in the diving portion where Colten Kamholz earned top honors with a 184.8 and teammate Jacob Fast finished in third with 168.85.
When the teams jumped back in the pool after intermission, the Huskies earned seven points in the 100 butterfly thanks to Fletcher Schulz’s second-place finished of 57.45 seconds. Teammate Trace Walderon came in third at 1:10.49. Schulz also came in second in the backstroke with a 1:01.65.
In the 100 freestyle, OHS captured the 2-4 positions with Caleb Belting leading the way in second with a 56.04. Ethan Engels (57.99) came in third and Payden Foster-Erickson fourth (59.10).
The following individuals achieved lifetime bests in at least three events: RJ Marazes, Lucas Vieths, Aiden Packard, Evan Cole, Oscar Johnson, Ryan Peterson, Xander Rhodes, Jackson Vogt and Matthew Larson.
“We have a fairly young team and it is encouraging to see this kind of improvement,” Rhodes said. “Some of these lifetime best swims were by as much as five seconds. Even though our record doesn’t often show how well we do, we are making a lot of improvement.”
NOTE: Austin’s Logan Kelly broke the pool record in the 100-yard breast stroke with 0:58. “This is really fast. He broke the previous record by over a second,” Rhodes said.