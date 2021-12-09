The Owatonna Huskies are setting high expectations for themselves entering Friday’s season opener against Albert Lea.
Coming off a 2020-21 season where Owatonna finished 16-4 overall, 15-3 in the Big 9 Conference and was the defending Section 1AAAA champions, the Huskies are returning 4 of 5 starters, which includes back-to-back All-Conference First Team selections guard Brayden Williams and forward Evan Dushek.
Along with Williams and Dushek, senior Ty Creger and junior Blake Burmeister return to the Huskies as starters. Creger was an All-Conference Honorable Mention last season.
Albert Lea comes into the Friday night showdown in a completely different situation as Owatonna.
The Tigers started off their 2021-22 season with an 84-32 loss on the road against Stewartville and is in the midst of a 20-game losing streak. Albert Lea lost every game last year — which includes an 0-2 record against the Huskies — and finished in the conference.
Owatonna last hosted Albert Lea on Jan. 29 won by 44 points, which was followed a few weeks later in a 48-point win.
Scoring won’t be an issue for the Huskies with Williams’ 2020-21 season scoring average for points equating to under 10 points less than what the Tigers combined for as a team against Stewartville.
Mix that with three other returning starters and a bench filled to the brim with senior and junior experience, Owatonna stands in a good position to start the season 1-0.
Tip-off between the Huskies and the Tigers is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Owatonna High School.
The Big 9 Conference will have some stiff competition with Mankato West, Mankato East and Rochester Century. Following the Albert Lea game, Owatonna will square off Tuesday at home against Century, which finished as a top half team in the conference last year and looks to make another push this season.