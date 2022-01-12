Only 11 points separated Randolph’s combined offensive output and the amount of points that Blooming Prairie senior guard Bobbie Bruns scored. In the Blossoms’ 59-48 win over the Rockets, Bruns not only set a new career-high with 37 points, she also broke Blooming Prairie’s single-game scoring record.
On top of scoring 37 points, including three 3-pointers, Bruns finished with six assists and five steals.
By halftime, Blooming Prairie (7-5, 4-1 Gopher Conference) built a 30-20 lead that they’d hold onto throughout the second half.
“Randolph shot the ball really well tonight and made 10 3’s, but our interior players did a great job limiting their looks and second shots inside,” Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said.
The Rockets tried their best at counteracting Bobbie Bruns’ record-breaking performance by lighting things up from beyond the arc. It took their top two scorers in Paige Ford and Allie Gillete to match Bruns’ output with Ford’s 20 points (four 3-pointers) and Gillette’s 17 points (five 3-pointers).
Bruns still had plenty of help around her with junior forward Haven Carlson scoring in double figures with 11 points. Fellow junior forward Chloe McCarthy added four points and five steals. Sophomores Shawntee Snyder added four points and Macy Lembke added one point and junior Anna Pauly had two points.
Blooming Prairie returns home Friday night when its hosts Bethlehem Academy.