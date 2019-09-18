HAYFIELD — Playing in front of a raucous crowd at Hayfield’s homecoming volleyball match, the Medford Tigers battled the elements and pulled off a hard-fought 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-16) victory on Tuesday evening in Gopher Conference action.
With the victory, the No. 4-ranked Tigers move to 6-1 overall and have win all six matches by a 3-0 score. Medford trailed 24-20 and came dangerously close to falling behind against the Vikings in the opening set before reeling off a 6-0 burst to capture win, 26-24.
Individually, Kiley Nihart highlighted the effort as she reached 1,000 career digs, finishing with 21 on the night. For her career, she now has 1,007 digs.
Offensively, Alyvia Johnson led the Tigers with 14 kills while teammate Kinsey Cronin added 13.
Medford play again on Thursday at home against Maple River before participating in the Class A Showcase on Friday at Burnsville High School.