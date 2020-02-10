HAYFIELD — Trailing by a dozen points, down a starter due to injury and playing in a hostile environment, the unflappable Blooming Prairie boys basketball team overcame a number of obstacles and rallied for a gutsy 59-54 Gopher Conference win over Hayfield on Friday night.
“These boys are just competitors,” BP coach Nate Piller said. “They rarely lose composure and their confidence is well-founded. They showed so much grit and so much heart. I’m so proud of how they battled in this one. This was a hard-fought game that has special meaning for both conference and section standings.”
The pivotal victory not only keeps the Awesome Blossoms (16-2 overall, 8-1 GC) alive in the race for the conference championship — they trail W-E-M (20-1, 11-0) by just one game in the loss column — but polishes off the season sweep of the Vikings (16-5, 7-4).
Both Blooming Prairie and Hayfield are housed in Section 1-A and occupy the top two spots, respectively, in the unofficial standings with roughly 10 days remaining in the regular season.
On Friday, five players scored between 8 and 11 points for the well-balanced Blossoms offense. Drew Kittelson drilled a critical 3-pointer in the first half, but scored nine of his team-high 11 points after the break. Gabe Hagen also did most of his damage in the second half by scoring seven of his 10 points in the final 18 minutes.
Hayfield’s Ethan Slaathaug led all scorers with 24 points, including a 9-for-11 effort from the free throw line. As a team, the Vikings finished 13 of 16 from the stripe.
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 54
Blooming Prairie scoring: Isaac Ille 9, Zach Archer 7, Karson Vigeland 2, Parker Vaith 9, Kaden Thomas 8, Zach Weber 3, Habe Hagen 10, Drew Kittelson 11. Halftime: BP 29, Hayfield 27.