FARMINGTON — In the final game of the weather-shortened Farmington Invitational on Friday, the Owatonna girls hockey team nearly doubled New Prague in shots-on-goal but was forced to settle for a 1-1 tie.
Olivia Herzog scored Owatonna's lone goal at the 5:41-mark of the third period on a great feed from Grace Wolfe.
New Prague's Mariah Marek stole the spotlight and finished with a jaw-dropping 41 saves on 42 shots.
Ava Wolfe started at goalie for the Huskies and stopped 23 of the Trojans' 24 shots.
Owatonna's game against Hudson, Wis. scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.
The Huskies (7-4-1) play again at home against Austin on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Owatonna 1, New Prague 1
SECOND PERIOD
NP—Kianna Howard (Payton Hard), 15:15
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Grace Wolfe, Samantha Bogen), 5:41
Owatonna goalie: Ava Wolfe (23 saves)