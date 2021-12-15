Feeling the side effects of the first game of the season Tuesday night, the Owatonna Huskies faced some issues getting their shots to land early on in the game. To counteract the early shooting slump, the Huskies turned to offensive production down low and stout defense to carry them to their 68-59 win over Rochester Century.
Early on in the game, the Huskies and the Panthers both struggled with getting shots to fall from the outside, so they had to open up the scoring from the inside and Owatonna had just the guy to turn to.
Enter returning the 6-foot-8-inch, 2020-21 Big 9 All-Conference selection in senior forward Evan Dushek, who opened the game as a dominating force and closed the game in the same fashion.
“When they’re playing me one-on-one, I have the ability to pretty easily make a difference and rebounding is kind of what I do,” Dushek said. “Especially if we’re missing shots, it’s pretty easy to get a lot of rebounds.”
Dushek was able to use his size to his advantage down near the hoop and helped the Huskies offense to get their feet underneath themselves. He recorded five of Owatonna’s first eight points before Century pulled ahead 14-8.
From that point on, the Huskies went on a 16-0 run with shots from beyond the arc starting to fall and a suffocating defense that held the Panthers scoreless for multiple minutes.
One of the things they did well throughout the game and during this stretch was cleaning the glass and out-rebounding Century, which Dushek played a key role in.
On top of leading the team in scoring at the final buzzer with 20 points, Dushek recorded a game-high 12 rebounds to complete his double-double. In total, Owatonna out-rebounded Century 33-22.
“We give out a game MVP afterwards and he got that tonight, I think it was a pretty easy thing to figure out,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said.
By the end of the first half, the Huskies built their way to a 13-point lead thanks to their defensive effort holding the Panthers to 18 first-half points.
Senior and returning Big 9 All-Conference selection Brayden Williams was coming fresh an illness and wasn’t playing at 100%.
He tied with senior Blake Burmeister for second in scoring with both guards recording 14 points. Williams, who was one of the Huskies most efficient shooters the past season, went 5-for-14 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.
“We’re not going to shoot that poorly in the first half, we’re a good shooting team, so that aspect of the game shouldn’t happen again,” Dushek said. “Defensively, we were pretty good. They hit some good shots. I think we can get better all around and I think we will. We can be section champions I think.”
Burmeister shot 50% from the field, which included a three pointer that served as the games opening score and Owatonna’s first bucket of the season.
With Payton Beyer being the only member from their starting lineup from a season ago moving on, Owatonna turned to senior guard Nick Williams to step into the starting five after not starting a single game in 2020-21.
In Williams' first start, he recorded eight points, five rebounds and an assist, but the Huskies know that the level of grit and grind he brings to the floor far exceeds some of the stats that show up in the box score.
“He competes as hard as anybody we’ve had, I mean you watch him play and he’s 110% every possession all game long,” Williams said. “He does a lot of the things well that don’t show up on the scoreboard.”
Moving forward, the Huskies already have a leg up in the conference standings after knocking off a Century team that figured to be one of the teams in the mix among the top of the conference.
Owatonna looks to improve 2-0 Friday night when it hits the road to take on Class AAA No. 7 Austin (2-1) before returning home Monday to host Northfield (2-1).