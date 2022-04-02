The Owatonna People’s Press All-Area boys basketball teams highlights the top boys basketball players from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva during the 2021-22 season. Players are listed alphabetically by last name within each team.
Statistics read: points per game (ppg), rebounds per game (rpg), assists per game (apg), blocks per game (bpg), steals per game (spg), field goal percentage (FG%), 3-point percentage (3P%) and free throw percentage (FT%)
OPP All-Area First Team
Tyrel Creger — Senior Guard (Owatonna)
Season averages: 12.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.6 apg; 48.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%
Creger’s impact on the court far exceeds just points scored. The Owatonna senior guard did just about everything the Huskies needed and flashed his abilities to be an elite player in multiple aspects. When they needed someone to step up and score, Creger was more than ready to drive to the hoop or knock down a signature pull-up from the elbow. Most importantly, Creger played a vital role offensively in the Huskies’ run for back-to-back Section 1-4A titles with a pair of his top scoring performances against Lakeville North and Farmington.
Evan Dushek — Senior Forward (Owatonna)
Season averages: 19.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.4 bpg; 57.8 FG%
Out of every player in the area, Dushek’s strength and size easily makes him one of the hard players to guard. Owatonna’s senior forward made a living down near the hoop with his ability to score in the post while cleaning up nearly every rebound possible. Dushek also showed his ability to knock down mid-ranged shots and made a very noticeable difference when he was one the court and when he wasn’t. He finished third among all players in scoring and was one of the top rebounders. Dushek played a vital role in the Huskies’ success this season and finished as the boys all-time leading scorer.
Drew Kittelson — Senior Forward (Blooming Prairie)
Season averages: 23.3 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.0 bpg, 1.9 spg; 50.7 FG%
Kittelson stands as one of, if not the top pure athlete among any player in the area. The future Minnesota State Mankato wide receiver’s intangibles translated perfectly to the hardwood as Kittelson became the Blossoms’ leader in nearly every category and left defenses struggling to guard him. This season alone, Kittelson set Blooming Prairie’s single season scoring record (605 points), a pair of single game school records for points (48 against Triton) and rebounds (24 against United South Central) and finished with 1,006 career points.
Porter Peterson — Senior Guard (NRHEG)
Season averages: 17.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.9 apg
Peterson finished as one of the most consistent scorers among all area players, which put him as the fourth leading scorer at just over 17 points per game. He showed his ability to score off drives to the hoop while also being more than capable of knocking down 3-pointers when teams made the mistake of leaving him open. Peterson was also NRHEG’s top playmaker at four assists per game, which ranks third among all players. NRHEG will certainly miss the scoring and playmaking spark that Peterson brought to the lineup.
Brayden Williams — Senior Guard (Owatonna)
Season averages: 21.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 3.6 spg; 49.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%
Simply put, Williams was a nightmare for any opposing team to deal with. Outside of his obvious ability to score the ball, Williams utilized his quickness, length and IQ to help find open looks at the basket while staying active on the glass as a top rebounder and playmaker. On top of that, Williams knew exactly how to play passing lanes and finished with an outstanding 3.6 steals per game, which led the area by over one steal per game. He showed exactly why he was a Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award watch list selection early in the season.
OPP All-Area Second Team
Blake Burmeister — Junior Guard (Owatonna)
Season stats: 8.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg; 51.4 FG%, 51.0 3P%, 83.3 FT%
If there was one player that an opposing team wouldn’t want to be left wide open from beyond the arc, it’d be Blake Burmeister. Burmeister was the most lethal shooter among all players and connected on 74 3-pointers in 31 games while shooting 51 percent from deep. He also was a textbook definition of a 3-and-D player with his ability to lock up the other team’s top guards. As one the only starter returning next season for Owatonna, Burmeister’s production can only go up.
Austin Erickson — Junior Guard (Medford)
Season stats: 15.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.4 bpg
Erickson provided Medford with a solid 1-2 combo alongside Grayson and put up nearly identical numbers to his senior counterpart. Erickson was one of Medford’s leading scorers and rebounders while possessing the ability to shoot at will. Apart of a deep junior class, Erickson will return for one more season and looks to be the Tigers’ top option for offensive production moving forward.
Henry Grayson — Senior Guard (Medford)
Season stats: 16.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.4 bpg; 43.2 FG%
Grayson was an engine that helped Medford’s offense run as a primary ball-handler. He used his combination of speed and size to drive towards the hoop for buckets, but could also kick the ball out to open shooters behind the arc. The future Division I track and field runner had a motor that couldn’t stop and helped him stay on the court as much as possible after finishing as the Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder.
Daxter Lee — Sophomore Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.0 spg
Lee was always able to provide an offensive spark for the Panthers and he more than showcased his ability to take over games, which was highlighted by a 40-point, 10 3-pointer game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton toward the end of the season. Lee was also active on the glass, was a great playmaker and will certainly be one of the top area players returning next season.
Tyrone Wilson — Senior Forward (NRHEG)
Season stats: 15.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.2 spg
Wilson did everything you can on the court and he did it well. NRHEG’s senior forward not only finished as one of its leading scorers by being able to score at will and extend his game beyond the arc when needed. Wilson was able to utilize his speed, size and athleticism to become one of the better rebounders and defenders among the area players on top to the offensive kick he provided for NRHEG.
OPP All-Area Honorable Mentions:
Colin Jordison — Senior Guard (Blooming Prairie)
Season stats: 10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.0 spg
Jordison was a reliable second option behind Kittelson and had the ability to occasionally lead the Awesome Blossoms offensively. While Kittelson was able to dominate close to the hoop, Jordison had a lot more area that he could work in and was more than capable of scoring the ball, dishing it out to open teammates and helping clean up the boards.
Collin Vick — Junior Guard (Owatonna)
Season stats: 2.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg; 58.8 FG%
Vick is another player where the stats aren’t going to pop out at you, but what he brought to the court for Owatonna was more valuable than what stats show. As one of the few returners that played in 2021-22, Vick provided a more than reliable piece off the bench and could easily fill a spot for Brayden Williams or Ty Creger when they had to sit out. Vick really proved his worth during the Huskies’ playoff run, where his high motor and quickness led him to several steals and rebounds that gave Owatonna multiple second chances. He’ll be a core piece of its success going into the 2022-23 season.
Nick Williams — Senior Wing (Owatonna)
Season stats: 3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.7 apg; 36.5 3P%
A glance at the statistics doesn’t do justice to one of Owatonna’s unsung heroes of the season. While the stats might not compare with other players in the area, Williams played a part in Owatonna’s success by buying into his role and helping lock up the opposing team’s top players. It didn’t matter who was put in front of Nick, he was going to use every once of his athletic frame to quiet the opposition, which includes successfully defending high Division I recruits while occasionally connecting on a 3-pointer to spark the Huskies.