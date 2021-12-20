When the Owatonna Huskies stepped onto the ice inside the Four Seasons Centre on Saturday afternoon, they were presented with another opportunity to face a top-ranked team in the state of Minnesota.
While they ended up facing a 3-0 loss to Class A No. 8 Fergus Falls, there was a major difference in how they viewed the game versus the last time they hosted a top ranked team.
Owatonna played host to current Class AA No. 18 ranked Minnetonka in its season opener and the main takeaway from its 6-0 loss to the Skippers was to just gain experience playing a team of that caliber while the Huskies dealt with some early growing pains.
Fast-forward to Saturday when they were presented with a shot at a top 10 ranked team, Owatonna viewed it as a measuring stick to see how much it's grown since the first week.
“This is where we want to get to. We want to be the team that people are playing like ‘This is our measuring stick,’ but in order to do that, you gotta get through these teams,” Owatonna head coach David Fromm said.
Without any context to the score and looking at the shot differences, it’s easy to assume that the Otters came in and did what they needed to do to add another win to their resume, but the eye test showed a different battle.
While they were outshot 32-13 by the end of the third period, a good chunk of the Otters offense was generated from three power plays in the first period. The Huskies killed off all three and ended up going 4-for-4 on penalty kills against Fergus Falls.
Thanks to the three power play opportunities, the shots by the end of the first period went 15-2 in the favor of the Otters.
The biggest difference-maker in the game came nearly six and a half minutes into the second period, where the Otters’ Isaac Johnson sniped the top of the goal to break the seal and put Fergus Falls up 1-0.
From there on out, the Huskies were playing from behind and despite 13 total shots on net, they had plenty of great chances to find an equalizer, especially late in the third period.
With time ticking down late in the third, Owatonna elected to pull senior goaltender Preston Meier out of net for an extra attacker in hope of a game-tying goal, but Fergus Falls netted a pair of empty-net goals.
“We gave up an open-netter, we’re not playing to lose, we’re playing to tie that and try to get into overtime and win it,” Fromm said. “We had 35 seconds left, sure we could’ve kept the goalie out, but why protect a two-goal loss when we can experience that 35 seconds of an open net and that strategy that they have to play and have to learn.”
Meier posted a .967 save percentage after stopping 29 pucks on the 30 shots he faced while in net.
For the Huskies, they were one save away or one puck going in off a breakaway chance or a backdoor tap in from having a completely different game.
As the season goes on and things start to gel more and more with the team, the belief and the buy-in in the locker room has started to grow more and more, especially after they notched their first win of the year Thursday against Albert Lea.
“Today in that locker room, kids were heartbroken, kids were in tears, kids were bummed out and to me that is a sign of caring and a sign of compete,” Fromm said. “Before, no big deal, we were expected to lose and mad individuals. Now it’s team. It’s fun to see, it’s an evolution.”
Owatonna dropped to 1-5 following the loss, but it's showing shades of the team it hopes to be by the end of the season with their veteran presence on the blue line and in between the pipes.
Now, the Huskies get two more opportunities to close out December on a high note when they travel to Rochester Century on Tuesday night and to Eagan on Thursday night.