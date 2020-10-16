MEDFORD — The Medford volleyball team swept NRHEG, 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-12), on Thursday evening in Gopher Conference action.
Kinsey Cronin led all players with 11 kills while Isabel DeLeon chipped in nine and Clara Kniefel seven. Brooke Purrier led the defense with 17 digs.
Raquel Fischer and Eli Baker registered four kills apiece to lead the Panthers while Grace Tufte and Kendall Johnson combined for 15 digs.
The Tigers (2-1) hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday when they play at United South Central. The Panthers (0-3) host Hayfield the same night.