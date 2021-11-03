A wave of emotion came over the No. 3 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers when the scoreboard in the Mankato East High School gym signaled their 25-23 fourth set win to seal a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Maple River.
For the first time in six years, the Panthers are making an appearance in a subsection championship game. They’ll get the chance to avenge an early season loss, win the subsection championship and move onto the Section 2AA championship game when they face No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Thursday.
In NRHEG’s third game of the season, after opening things up with back-to-back wins, the Panthers traveled to WEM to take on the Buccaneers and ultimately got swept by the hosts, but that’s not to say that the game wasn’t close.
WEM opened it up with a 25-16 win in the first set, but the second set was closer at a 25-20 final. Not going down easily, the Panthers and Buccaneers had a slugfest in the third set, which went the distance and more when WEM pulled out a 30-28 win.
Now they get another crack at a WEM team that’s rolled its way through the Section 2AA playoffs thus far.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Buccaneers swept No. 8 Blue Earth Area with ease after picking up 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11 set wins over the lower seed.
In the section quarterfinals (subsection semifinals), WEM rolled past No. 4 Minnesota Valley Lutheran in a slightly closer matchup but still a sweep. They won 25-18, 25-21 and 25-14 to advance to the matchup against the Panthers.
NRHEG recorded a sweep of its own in the first round, defeating No. 6 St. Clair 3-0 behind 25-18, 25-20 and 25-7 set wins to advance to the subsection semifinals Monday.
There, it faced off against a gritty Maple River team that had just come off an upset over No. 2 Waseca. The Panthers dropped the first set, but responded with three straight wins at 25-18, 25-13 and 25-23 to accomplish a feat six years in the making.
The last time NRHEG made it to a subsection semifinals, none of its current group of players were on the team, with its two current seniors, Sophie Stork and Rhys Martins, still two years away from their freshman seasons.
WEM poses the biggest threat to the Panthers so far, and it’ll be crucial for NRHEG to carry over the same mindset they had in the final three sets against Maple River.
Along with making some huge plays at the net to swing the momentum in their favor, they also showed the ability to pick one another up, whether the game was at a stalemate or if the Eagles started going on a run, especially in the fourth set.
NRHEG powered through a late surge by Maple River, and despite the opposition bringing it to a 1-point difference at 24-23 late, the Panthers were able to keep their composure and finish out the win.
They’ll also have to look for some big performances from around their roster. Stork, Erin Jacobson and Bree Ihrke did their jobs well offensively. But having players like Sarah George, who came in during the third set and posted nearly all of her three kills and five blocks, act as sparkplugs can be the determining factor of who holds the momentum Thursday.
“We haven’t been to a sub-section championship in 6 years,” Peterson said following the win over Maple River. “We are excited to have the opportunity to be back. Anything can happen. We need to play Panther Volleyball and play our game.”
The match between No. 3 NRHEG and No. 1 WEM starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Prague High School. The winner will advance to the Section 2AA championship game Saturday against the winner of the other subsection championship game between No. 1 Southwest Christian and No. 2 Belle Plaine.