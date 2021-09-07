It took a quarter for Blooming Prairie to get rolling, but once that happened, there was little Hayfield could do to stand in its way in Hayfield.
After the Vikings led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Awesome Blossoms exploded for 42 points in the second quarter to quickly and decisively establish themselves as a potent scoring threat once again.
Quarterback Drew Kittelson completed 10 of 12 passes for 242 yards and six touchdowns, while Colin Jordison hauled in four of those passes for 136 yards and three scores. Bradley Simon also caught three passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Blooming Prairie limited Hayfield to 161 yards of total offense.
Next, Blooming Prairie plays Friday night at home against Lester Prairie, which lost 8-0 against Bethlehem Academy in the first game of the season.