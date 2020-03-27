EPITOME OF EXCELLENCE: Hagen's unparalleled strength, versatility shine during Blossoms' historic season

Using his rock-solid 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame to carve out room on the block in front of his defender, Gabe Hagen softly snatches a pass above his head and keeps it elevated as a safe distance as his teammates rotate around him in a coordinated stream of movement meant to clear enough space for Hagen to go to work.
And go to work he does.
Typically, Hagen is bracketed by two or three defenders by the time he gets two hands on the ball, but in this particular instance, no help comes. It’s just him and Hayfield’s 6-foot-7 center Luke Dudycha.
Sensing the rare opportunity to meet a defender one-on-one, the Blooming Prairie senior backs down Dudycha by pounding a few hard dribbles into the floor before planting his left foot and deftly rotating his body toward into the paint. Extending his elbows to give him enough clearance to elevate, Hagen springs toward the rim and releases a one-handed shot at the apex of his jump that gently crawls through the net for two points.
It’s a classic move, utilized by generations of post players and one of many in Hagen’s ever-expanding repertoire. There’s no doubt that his game is laced with old school style that allowed him to feast around the rim this past season and shoot better than 62% from the field.
Hagen, though, isn’t a one-dimensional player. Just the opposite, actually.
In fact, he’s just as likely to bring the ball up the floor and facilitate the offense from the top of the key as he is posting up on the block. He can take the rare over-sized defender off the dribble and simply out-muscle just about anyone at his level.
For a player as versatile as Hagen, it’s the classic chicken and egg scenario: What came first? The post moves or the ball-handling?
“Dribbling,” Hagen said with little hesitation over the phone Wednesday night. “I remember when I was younger my only move was to catch the ball at free throw line fake, dribble and finish with right hand. But I could always handle the ball and posting up made my game that much better.”
Since being thrust into the starting rotation as a well-built, albeit shorter and much-lighter version of the athlete he would ultimately become, Hagen has evolved into one of the most well-rounded players in all of Class A and has somehow found a way to improve his baseline statistics every season and add to his already considerable skill-set along the way.
Hagen started by averaging roughly 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest as a freshman, jumped to 11, 7 and 3 as a sophomore before busting loose as a junior and earning Owatonna People’s Press Player of the Year honors after putting up 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 52% from the field overall.
On the surface, there appeared to be little motivation for Hagen to expand his game as he entered his final season and there were probably some opponents that wished he would hang up his sneakers and concentrate on remaining healthy for his impending college football career at Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato. He had been causing headaches for Gopher Conference teams for three years and bullying defenders with his blend of brute strength, crafty footwork and elite fundamentals.
But calling it quits? Not a chance.
“Never crossed my mind,” Hagen said. “Football has been my main interest for a couple years and it was nice to get my decision over with, but I never considered not playing basketball (as a senior).”
Unencumbered when it came to his future plans as a college athlete and fresh off a monstrous season on the gridiron in which he was named first-team All-State as part of the Awesome Blossoms’ state championship team, Hagen found himself in a comfort zone when it came to his role on the hardwood.
Blessed with a cast of skilled teammates — the most talented of which (Kaden Thomas) just-so happened to double as his good friend and starting quarterback — the genuinely unselfish Hagen was free to pass as much as he desired. From the low post, elbow, top of the key or even from the other side of the court, it didn’t matter, he could step back and allow Thomas and Karson Vigeland absorb the majority of the scoring duties while he orchestrated the offense from a variety of positions. Besides, Hagen’s abilities were well known after his superb junior season and he was going to draw even more attention from opposing defenses, especially after adding around 20 pounds of muscle since the last time he took the hardwood for the Blossoms in March of 2019.
“I have always had the pass-first mentality,” Hagen said. “I started seeing more and more double-teams toward the end of last year and knew that was going to happen pretty much right away this season, and if we wanted to win, I needed to be able to get the ball to my teammates.”
Unsurprisingly, several BP players attained career-highs in just about every statistical category and the Blossoms went on to fasten perhaps the finest season in the program’s history.
But as well as things were humming along in the win-loss column, Blooming Prairie never had the chance to see the Hagen-Thomas-Vigeland trio at peak performance, at least not for any sustained period of time.
After suffering an ankle sprain that sidelined him for a decent portion of the football season, the 6-4 Vigeland was bitten by the injury bug once again and suited up for just 17 games this winter, missing action early and late in the season.
With one of its best players either operating at less than 100% capacity or not simply not taking the floor altogether, Hagen assumed many of the responsibilities left in the wake of Vigeland’s absence and often had no choice but to serve as the No. 1 scoring option, especially as the Blossoms reached the critical final leg of the regular season and impending section tournament.
Despite facing the typical aggressive defensive pressure from multiple angles, Hagen still managed to elevate his scoring total from his junior season — surpassing 15 points per game for the first time in his career — while also improving his statistical output in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage.
“In the summer I played a lot of basketball and I improved,” Hagen said. “I took the mentality that no one was going to stop me, and that’s how I came into every game.”
In what has become a well-documented conclusion to an historic season for the Blooming Prairie program, Hagen has had some time to reflect on how things went down after their victory over Hayfield in the Section 1-A championship game. He’s human, and would have relished the opportunity to play on the big stage at the state tournament, but Hagen isn’t a “what if” person.
“I try to look at the good side of things,” he said. “We ended on a win and that’s the greatest thing a team can accomplish, and we did that in two different sports.”