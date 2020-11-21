The defending Class A state champions did something that hadn’t happened in school history. With a resounding 49-6 win against Randolph Friday night, Blooming Prairie secured its third consecutive section title.
Even before the most recent pause on high school sports, the goal was to end the season with a win. It may not have been to defend and repeat as state champions, but it still means a lot to finish the season with a section title.
“Right now it hasn't fully hit me yet," Awesome Blossoms senior Mitchell Fiebiger said. "Right now we're just waiting for Monday's practice. This was definitely more important with the aspect of we couldn't play any more games. We knew had to come out and win it.”
Again, even though the players knew there wasn’t anything beyond section play, just getting there was always in doubt. Some section tournaments had even less games than Section 1A. For that, the Blooming Prairie is thankful.
“I think it would have been a lot harder had we not gotten to play this game,” Blooming Prairie head coach Chad Gimbel said.
Not only did the Awesome Blossoms three-peat as section champs, they finished with back-to-back undefeated seasons.
All the accomplishments are well deserved. Gimbel said the team made plans to get better each game and grow with each other. The outpouring of emotion from the players to the coaches in the final postgame speeches lasted long after the final whistle.
“How often do you see kids win their last (game) in the section championship and they're in tears,” Gimbel said. “What do you say to that? I've had more uncertainty with how to handle things than I've ever had. These kids have handled it so well.”
"It's meant to be. It had to end on a win," Fiebiger added.
Blooming Prairie got right to work Friday, scoring two touchdowns nearly a minute apart in the first quarter, and adding another score late in the first and another in the second to enter the half leading 28-0.
Running mostly short passes and screens, junior quarterback Drew Kittelson tossed two touchdowns. His first was a 21-yard catch-and-run to Bradley Simon to open the scoring. His second was to Fiebiger on quick pass to the sideline that doubled the Awesome Blossoms lead just 1 minute, 6 seconds later.
Randolph took penalty after penalty and had to punt several times deep inside their own territory, which allowed for the Blooming Prairie offense to take advantage of excellent field position throughout most of the first half.
When the Rockets did finally sustain a drive in the second quarter, the Awesome Blossoms eventually got a stop and then promptly scored on Tyler Archer’s second touchdown run of the half with 8:57 to go in the second.
For the most part, the Blooming Prairie continued to run the ball up the middle while mixing in slants and screens to the receivers. Fiebiger said the younger offensive line really showed how well they can run block, evident by the 190 yards on the ground and 7.3 yards per carry.
“All the younger linemen stepping up, they just followed the tracks of the older kids,” Fiebiger said. “They are doing it right. They just filled their shoes. Their down by size, but they know what they are doing.”
"There will be bigger obstacles in life," Gimbel added. "This is preparing them for that. To help them grow for that and understand that. They might not see it now, some of them will, some of them won't, but they'll understand."