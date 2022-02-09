The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms celebrated senior night for the girls basketball team Tuesday and sent off seniors Bobbie Bruns, Emily Miller, Melanie Winzenburg and Lauren Schammel with a 57-31 win in their final regular season home game.
The Blossoms and Rockets worked together for a special moment for Miller, who suffered a torn ACL in late December and just recently had surgery.
On the opening tipoff, Blooming Prairie got the ball and passed to to Miller for an open layup for the first two points of the game and sent Miller off with her final basket as a Blossom.
By halftime, Blooming Prairie took a 25-19 lead thanks to a 16-2 run sparked by junior Chloe McCarthy with her career-high eight points, according to Blossoms head coach John Bruns. They ran away with it to clinch second place in the Gopher Conference East Division.
Bobbie Bruns led the way with 24 points and was followed by McCarthy and Anna Pauly with eight points, Macy Lembke with four points, Shawntee Snyder with three points and two points from Miller and Addison Doocy.
Boys basketball: Randolph 62, Blooming Prairie 52
The Blooming Prairie boys dropped their second game in a row to fall to 4-15 overall and 4-10 in Gopher Conference play with their 62-52 loss to the Rockets.
The Blossoms trailed 32-26 at halftime and couldn’t make up the six point deficit in the second half.
Drew Kittelson and Colin Jordison both recorded double-doubles with Kittelson’s team-leading 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jordison’s 15 points and 13 rebounds.
David Kartes added six points, Gabe and Zack Hein added three points each and Payton Fristedt added two points.