Nick Williams has been blessed with a front-row seat to the recent dominance of Owatonna football.
Even before the senior entered the high school football program, his status as the son of Husky head coach Jeff Williams granted Nick a prime spot as Owatonna won state titles in 2017 and 2018 to establish itself as one of the premier programs in Minnesota.
Now, he's ready for his shot to add to that legacy.
“I’ve been really itching for it," Nick said. "Growing up watching all the games — last year I played a good amount, but we weren’t able to have a state tournament. I’m just really excited to get out there and serve as a big part of our team.”
Nick's not alone with that feeling. Thanks to the absence of a state tournament in 2020, and the Huskies propensity to feature primarily seniors and juniors throughout its varsity starting lineups, the 2021 version of Owatonna football enters Friday's season opener at Rochester Mayo without that wealth of state tournament experience.
One player that filtered on and off the the field for the 2019 team that lost in the state quarterfinals is senior linebacker Grant Achterkirch, who's been sidelined for a good portion of the preseason with an injury.
“I’m standing right there with them taking the mental reps and all the reps I can," Achterkirch said. "Just helping them out and leading them through the drills. Just doing whatever I can to stay upbeat and keep the energy high at practice.”
Achterkirch, along with Nick Williams and senior lineman Eli Spurgeon are the three seniors tasked with captaining the Huskies in the direction of a sixth consecutive section championship.
Those three are also stepping into leadership roles for a team that's replacing a senior class from last year that was pivotal for the Huskies on and off the field.
“I think we’ll do fine with that," Spurgeon said. "It’ll definitely be different because we’ll be spreading the ball around coming off a season where our main guys were (Payton) Beyer, (Brayden) Truelson and Tanner (Hall) and they’re all gone. It’ll definitely be a good year, though, and I think we’ll have guys step up into bigger roles and we’ll have some big senior surprised this year with our class.”
According to Jeff Williams, 2021 is about the emergence of two classes of players that were simply stuck behind older players on the depth chart.
"A lot of guys that were waiting in the wings," Jeff Williams said. "My son Nick at tight end was our second leading receiver, but I think he had 10 catches for 80 yards or something. We’re going to expect those people to step up and fill a bigger role, which is how high school football around here operates.”
The hope for Owatonna is all that reshuffling and assigning of new roles places the Huskies in a familiar spot in November — with their hands clasped around the section championship trophy, and potentially, something a little bit heavier.
“For us, it’s always been our goal to win a state championship," Nick Williams said. "That’s what it’s always been and I don’t think that’s going to change.”
Achterkirch added: “It’s a huge goal. It’s motivation. It kind of just reminds you that there’s something always bigger than the situation you’re in right there. There’s always an end goal and that’s what you work for all season.”