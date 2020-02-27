NEW PRAGUE — The sixth-seeded Owatonna girls basketball team fell into a double-digit hole in the first half and was unable to escape in a season-ending 58-45 loss to third-seeded New Prague in the opening round of the Section 1-AAAA tournament on Wednesday night.
The defeat caps a largely productive campaign for a youthful and talented Huskies team that won nine conference games and finished 7-7 in their final 14 regular season contests, taking down the league’s third place team (Austin) along the way.
Against the Trojans, OHS sophomores Sarah Kingland and Holly Buytaert each finished with a team-high 12 points while classmate Lexi Mendenhall pitched in eight points. The team's lone senior Sara Anderson scored five points.
The Huskies — who cap the season with a 9-17 overall record — fell behind 31-19 at halftime and were out-scored by just one point in the game’s final 18 minutes.
Amanda Giesen and Emily Russo combined to score 44 points for New Prague (21-6), which advances to play second-seeded Rochester Mayo in the section semifinals on Saturday night.
New Prague 58, Owatonna 45
Owatonna scoring: Ari Shornock 4, Sara Anderson 5, Hillary Haarstad 2, Sarah Kingland 12, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Lauren Sommers 2, Holly Buytaert 12. Halftime: New Prague 31, Owatonna 19.