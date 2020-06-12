Owatonna Aces manager Brian Simon is facing a bit of a conundrum.
And he’s not alone.
Like just about every adult amateur baseball team in the state of Minnesota, the city’s Class C townball club operates a budget with razor-thin margins. Though he admits there are several teams — even those in the near vicinity of Steele County — that are being squeezed even tighter, he’s facing a grim reality as the calendar seeps into mid-June and no final decision from Governor Tim Walz as to whether or not organized competition will be permitted this summer.
As of Friday afternoon, exhibition contests had been given the go-ahead, but games were still prohibited. Simon said he has been in regular contact with the Twin Rivers League and no concrete plan had been established if Walz indeed gives the green light, mainly due to the glut of unanswered questions and potential obstacles.
They’re just so many layers.
First and foremost, there’s the issue of insurance. Based on the Aces’ agreement with the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department, they will need to shell out roughly $600 just to be given the clearance to use Dartts Park, which is operated by the city.
This is far from a unique situation as teams from all over the state utilize public ballparks and must decide the if it’s even fiscally possible to spend such a large portion of their operating budget to cover their players without the guarantee of even taking the field.
Right now, it’s a lose-lose situation.
“It’s tough on teams smaller than us with even smaller budgets,” Simon said over the phone on Thursday afternoon. “Even for us, that’s a lot of money and you’d hate to purchase the insurance and then find out we won’t even be able to play, because it’s non-refundable. Then we spent 600 dollars just to practice. And then you have to deal with things like collecting the money. Do I charge the players, or do I look for contributions elsewhere? It’s tough to say.”
Simon went on to say that he remains cautiously optimistic, but admits the window shoe-horn even a vague semblance of a regular season is closing quickly.
“Looking over everything, we would need to start before next Wednesday (June 17) and I don’t foresee that happening,” he said. “But if Walz says something this weekend, we will jump right into it and try to get 16 games in before the third week of July. Labor Day is late this year, so maybe we can push (the regular season) to the final week of July — we’d have to figure that out.”
Even if Walz gives the thumbs up, the list of operational challenges could potentially derail the postseason and, in affect, leave little motivation for teams to even fill the regular season slate.
The state tournament, and even some regional tournaments, attract crowds far greater than the current 250-person restriction, leaving the MBA with the unenviable task of determining the logistical viability of hosting such a relatively large-scale event.
“It’s impossible to say if they’d be able to pull that off,” Simon said. “A lot of big decisions would need to be made.”
Aside from the already long list of logistical burdens that come with hosting a state tournament, extra volunteers would need to be assembled just to assist with crowd-management and to ensure social-distancing standards were being met.
And then there’s the issue of competition. Simon said he’s been told by two different area managers that they’ve already effectively shut down their operations this summer because of a variety of costs and concerns and are concentrating their efforts on 2021.
“It’s a big mess,” Simon said. “You’re looking for a pot of gold and you don’t even know if it’s there. We just don’t know right now.”
As for the Aces, Simon hasn’t heard from a single player that wouldn’t feel comfortable taking the field this summer and has an abundance of local talent lined up to fill the roster if things pan out the way everyone hopes.
“Lots of guys have been asking if we will get going soon,” he said. “Plus, we’ve four or five (Class of 2020) high school guys that are extra eager to play because of what happened this spring. If it’s possible, we’re going to play.”