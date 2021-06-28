The Owatonna 16U VFW team went 2-1 over the weekend to improve their record to 11-8 overall on the summer.
Owatonna began their trio of games with a 7-4 loss at the hands of LaCresent on Friday. Chris Homuth led the team offensively going 2-for-3 at the plate and driving in the team's lone RBI. Ethan Armstrong, Jonny Clubb, Drew Kretlow and Mitch Seykora also contributed hits.
Teagun Ahrens started on the mound for Owatonna and allowed three earned runs over the course of three innings pitched. He struck out four and didn't usher any walks. Clubb tossed the final four innings, striking out two and also allowing three earned runs.
The squad bounced back on Saturday by defeating Spring Lake Park 5-4 in nine innings thanks to a walk-off single by Briley Highfield. Highfield went 3-for-4 on the day to lead Owatonna in hits. Homuth and Kretlow each registered multi-hit games, while Michael Reinardy, Ethan Armstrong and Ahrens added one; Armstrong's double was the team's lone extra base hit of the game.
Reinardy pitched a fantastic game for Owatonna and went the game's first eight innings, striking out four and allowing only three earned runs to cross the plate. Clubb closed the game, throwing the final inning to earn the win.
The VFW team rounded out their weekend with a 6-1 win over Rochester Mayo on Sunday.
Ahrens, Highfield and Homuth all connected for doubles, with Seykora adding a single to help fuel the team's offense. Ahrens led the team, going 2-for-2 with three RBI.
Homuth tossed all three innings and struck out five to pick up the shortened-game win.
The Owatonna 16U VFW team returns to action on Wednesday, June 30 against Waseca. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Tink Larson Field.