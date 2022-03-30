mac pilcher PREVIEW

Owatonna junior Mac Pilcher will be one of the captains for the Huskies' boys tennis team this spring. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Curt Matjcek, 27th year.

Assistant coaches: Zach Waletich, Chris Herzog.

ROSTER

Liam Smith, 12

Damian Boubin, 12

Casey Pederson, 12

Dylan Meiners, 12

Levi Kubicek, 12

Mac Pilcher, 11

Charlie Tucker, 11

Nils Gantert, 11

Aiden Engel, 11

Gavin Caron, 11

Thomas Herzog, 10

KEY ATHLETES

2022 Captains: Mac Pilcher, Charlie Tucker and Aiden Engel.

Mac Pilcher (17-6, No. 2 singles), Liam Smith (17-4, No. 4 singles), Charlie Tucker (15-7, No. 1 doubles), Nils Gantert (19-1, No. 3 doubles), Aiden Engel (14-6, No. 2 doubles) and Thomas Herzog (15-5, No. 2 doubles). All of these players had extensive experience at the varsity level and had success. The challenge this season is that most of these players will be playing “up” a position or more this season.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Although we will not know our new players who will fill the open spots due to graduation, we did have many JV players from last season that were knocking on the varsity door. Damian Boubin, Casey Pederson, Gavin Caron, Dylan Meiners and Levi Kubicek, along with several others should factor into potential varsity play.

2021 RECAP

13-4 overall record, 9-2 in the Big 9 Conference (third place) and made it to the Team Section final four.

Lincoln Maher and Caleb Schuler took third place in sections as a doubles team.

Charlie Tucker, Connor Whalen, Nils Gantert and John Pfeifer finished second and Caleb Schuler, Mac Pilcher, Liam Smith, Thomas Herzog and Aiden Engel finished third in the Big 9 Conference.

2022 OUTLOOK

Our goal is to finish in the top third of the competitive Big 9. We have a tough non-conference schedule that includes both Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rochester Lourdes. We would like to be competitive against these schools and get back to the Section final four.

COMPETITION

Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century are tops in the Big 9 and Lakeville South is a strong section contender. Owatonna, Lakeville North and Rochester John Marshall will be looking to compete at the high level of the other programs.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

6 - varsity returners

