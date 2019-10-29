A field of 47 teams from every corner of the state has been whittled down to just 16.
Though not every Class 5A team remaining can be classified as a bona fide state championship contender, it is safe to proclaim that all of the pretenders have gone home, and even a few of the contenders.
Of the 10 teams listed in the final Associated Press poll, nine are still alive heading into Friday’s section championship round. The only team from the list that has been eliminated is No. 5 Rogers, which lost to No. 6 Elk River last Saturday in the ultra-tough Section 6-5A semifinals. In fact, that might be a good place to start. At the end of the regular season, the ridiculously competitive crop of teams — most of which reside in the northern Minneapolis suburbs — included four squads within the state’s top six of the final QRF and a fourth, St. Cloud Tech, that finished No. 17 and won five regular season games.
After two rounds of action, the two teams that remain are top-seeded Robbinsdale Armstrong and No. 3-seeded Elk River.
Talk about a marquee matchup.
The Falcons are without a doubt the surprise story of the 2019 campaign. After treading water in the state’s largest classification, Armstrong, with an enrollment of more than 1,700 students, accepted the opportunity to drop down to Class 5A and almost overnight transformed into a powerhouse.
The Falcons survived one of the toughest regular season schedules in Class 5A and came out the other end undefeated, beating teams by an average score of 35-8. Some of their victims include Spring Lake Park (7-2), Hopkins (6-3), Chaska (8-1), Coon Rapids (6-3) and Chanhassen (5-5).
Armstrong’s opponent on Friday night is a team quite familiar with such high-stakes contests. The Elks boast one of the winningest records in the state — for any classification — since 2016 and have spent the entire season ranked within the state’s top 10, elevating as high as No. 2. Their only loss came on a short week against Rogers on Wednesday, Oct. 16 — and after taking down Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals — defeated the Royals 20-14 in the semifinals last Saturday.
OPP prediction: Armstrong 28, Elk River 27
Section 2-5A: No. 2 Mankato West (7-2) at No. 1 Chaska (8-1)
In one of five matchups between top two seeds in Class 5A, one of the four Big Southeast District teams remaining, Mankato West, hits the road for a rematch of last season’s section championship game ultimately won by Chaska.
The No. 3-ranked Hawks will have to contend with a No. 8-ranked Scarlets team that, despite what was put on display against Owatonna in Week 6, is actually a dangerously balanced team. Mankato West averages 219 passing yards per game and 182 on the ground. We all know about the exploits of towering all-district quarterback, Jack Foster (1,686 passing yards, 22 TDs), but few understand just how productive this team can be on the ground. West’s top two rushers, Owen Johnson and Wyatt Block, have combined for 1,151 yards on 152 carries for a healthy 7.5 yards-per-carry.
Similar to last season, Chaska is huge up front and will have the advantage in the trenches against a somewhat undersized Scarlets’ front five. West, though, is no pushover and has done a excellent job protecting Foster and opening holes for its two-headed rushing attack.
The Hawks’ formidable defense blanked last season’s Class 5A runner-up, St. Thomas Academy, in Week 8 and has pitched four shutouts this season.
OPP prediction: Chaska 24, Mankato West 8
Section 3-5A: No. 2 Apple Valley (5-4) at No. 1 St. Thomas Academy (8-1)
After rolling through the first seven games of the season, St. Thomas Academy ran into a huge and motivated Chaska team in Week 8 and suffered its first regular season loss since Oct. 13, 2017 in a 20-0 thrashing on the road. Though the Cadets apparently had a number of key individuals out due to injury, the complete lack offense — they gained just four first downs the entire game — was a little puzzling, even against a top-level opponent like the Hawks. That’s simply not typical for a powerhouse program like St. Thomas.
The Cadets, though, bounced back quite nicely and bulldozed Park of Cottage Grove in the section semifinals, 49-0, and will play Apple Valley for the second time this season with a trip to state on the line.
The Eagles — who lost, 21-0, to STA on Sept. 20 — endured a challenging regular season schedule and stood at just 1-4 after a 21-0 defeat to Chaska on Sept. 27 at the TCO Performance Center. Since then, Apple Valley hasn’t lost and is averaging 36 points per game in the span. Last week against Hastings, the Eagles soared to a 37-6 victory and were led by Bilhal Kone’s 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
OPP prediction: St. Thomas Academy 34, Apple Valley 12
Section 4-5A: No. 3 Mahtomedi (4-6) at No. 1 Tartan (9-0)
In the only matchup that appears to be a tad lop-sided on paper, Tartan will look to keep its perfect season alive and qualify for its second consecutive state tournament. The Titans, who defeated Mahtomedi by four touchdowns during the regular season, are one of just three undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 5A, the others being Owatonna and Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Tartan feasted on six sub-.500 opponents during the regular season, but proved their mettle with pair of impressive wins over two of the top teams in Class 4A, South St. Paul (W, 26-13) and Simley (W, 25-7). Mahtomedi, a traditional state powerhouse, won just two regular season games and slipped past Minneapolis Washburn, 15-12, last Saturday.
OPP prediction: Tartan 27, Mahtomedi 7
No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper (7-2) at No. 1 Spring Lake Park (7-2)
This should be a good one.
Not only are both teams evenly-matched on paper and sport identical records, but attack the opposition in vastly different ways. Spring Lake Park as emerged as one of the top programs in Class 5A by utilizing a run-heavy system that features three individuals with at least 347 rushing yards this season.
Cooper, which lost to Waconia and Class 4A undefeated Benidle-St. Margaret’s during the regular season, has found success by utilizing a balanced offensive scheme. Joseph Russell is one of the leading passers in Class 5A with 1,456 yards and 16 touchdowns and is complimented by his older brother, Sherrod Russell (794 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns) at tailback. In last week’s 21-13 victory over Minneapolis Southwest, Sherrod rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Joseph finished 12 for 20 for 149 yards and one touchdown.
The Panthers led the section in defense, allowing just 10.9 points per game and are coming off a shutout victory over Irondale.
OPP prediction: Spring Lake Park 29, Robbinsdale Cooper 17
Section 7-5A: No. 2 Andover (5-4) at No. 1 Coon Rapids (6-3)
It would be hard-pressed to find a matchup between a pair of teams that endured a tougher set of schedules that Andover and Coon Rapids.
The Huskies ended the regular season 4-4, but earned the opening-round bye because its four defeats came against three of the state’s top Class 5A teams (Bemidji, Rogers, Elk River) and Class 6A Buffalo. Andover has also played this card before — the one where it finishes a less-than-sparkling regular season only to make a deep postseason run — and won’t be scared of the equally battle-tested Cardinals. Last season, the Huskies finished 3-5 in the regular season and made it all the way to the section championship game. In 2016, they won just two regular season games and lost by a single point, 31-30, to Spring Lake Park in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Coon Rapids, which breezed past St. Francis in the semifinals, 40-0, finished the regular season with a 5-3 mark, falling only to highly-ranked St. Thomas Academy and Robbinsdale Armstrong as well as Class 6A Hopkins.
OPP prediction: Andover 38, Coon Rapids 35
Section 8-5A: No. 3 Moorhead (7-3) at No. 1 Bemidji (8-1)
Defending section champion, Bemidji, survived a few close calls on its way to a 7-0 record before finally suffering its only setback of the season in a 17-6 loss to, you guessed it, Moorhead. Needless to say, the Lumberjacks will be motivated to avenge the loss to its district rival. They are a run-heavy team that utilizes multiple rushers and are led by big-play tailback, Will Falldorf (10.4 YPC). They also have 11 players that weight at least 225 pounds and boast a pair of massive 300-pounders.
Moorhead started the season with an impressive victory over Rogers, 37-24, but followed with back-to-back setbacks to Alexandria and Class 4A, Delano. Since then, the Spuds have gone 6-1 with highlight wins over the Bemidji in Week 8 and Alexandria, 56-48, in the section semifinals.
OPP prediction: Bemidji 20, Moorhead 14